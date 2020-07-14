Oct. 2, 1925 – June 28, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Charles Conner, 94, of Natchez, MS, who peacefully departed this life at Abbott Hospital in Minneapolis, MN on June 28, 2020, will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery at 1 p.m. with Pastor Melvin White, officiating; under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

A walk through viewing will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez, MS.

Mr. Conner was born to Mr. Fleming Conner and Mrs. Ruth Rollins Conner on Oct. 2, 1925, in Adams County, MS.

Charles was a Mason for many years in Natchez, MS. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at an early age; he served as a deacon for more than thirty years at the Mount Bethany Baptist Church in Natchez, MS and another ten years at the Berean Missionary Baptist Church in Minneapolis, MN where he served faithfully until death.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Leathanea Conner; four sisters, Rose Davis, Mary Hargrave, Fannie Hargrave and Ruth Wesley; three brothers, Fleming Conner Jr., Armster Conner and Frank Conner; one grandson, Donderic Minor and one great-grandson, Josiah Myles.

Charles leaves to cherish his memories his six loving and devoted children, Robert Mealey, Michael Conner, Charlene Conner, Doris Myles and husband Joseph, David Conner and wife Dorisa and Debra Dorsey and husband Kevin all of Minneapolis, MN; one sister, Emma Session of Natchez; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.