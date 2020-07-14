expand
July 16, 2020

Holland

Charles Holland

By Staff Reports

Published 4:56 pm Tuesday, July 14, 2020

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Charles Holland, 73, of Pensacola, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.

Charles was born in Meadville Mississippi to the late Lamar and Cammie Burlison Holland. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three sisters, Aquilla King, Debra Holland and Patricia Pace. Charles was a loving husband, father and grandfather who adored his family and was a faithful servant of the Lord. He practiced Architecture for 48 years, and was a graduate of LSU and a member of Jubilee Church since 1992. He loved sailing, great food, especially chocolate, he believed firmly in eating dessert first. Above all he loved to spend time with his family, who adored and loved him dearly.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 54 years, Rita Holland, of Pensacola; two daughters, Chel Rodriguez, of Pensacola, Cara Fryer (Pat), of Tulsa, OK; one son, Dylan Holland, of Pensacola; six grandchildren, Nathanael, Maxx, Lily and Micah Rodriguez, Ezra and Evan Fryer; five siblings, David Holland, Carolyn Roberts, Mary Ann Warren, Sharman Hart and Glen Holland. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A service to celebrate the life of Charles will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Jubilee Church in Pensacola, FL, with Pastor Len Ballenger, officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. prior to the service Tuesday.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Byrd’s Chapel Cemetery in Meadville Mississippi, those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Doctors and Nursing Staff of Sacred Heart Cancer center for the loving care shown to Charles.

Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel in Pensacola is honored to serve the Holland family; those wishing to share online condolences may do so on their website at Harpermorrismemorialchapel.com.

