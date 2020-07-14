expand
Ad Spot

July 16, 2020

Court case conclusions: Tuesday, July 14, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 5:50 pm Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of July 3-9:

Criminal Cases:

Dustin Sylvester charged with possession of a controlled substance: ecstasy with intent. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Major Bill J. Wood charged with burglary of a commercial building. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Major Bill J. Wood charged with burglary of storage. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Lawrence Green charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

 

Civil Cases:

Week of July 3-9:

Merit Health Natchez v. Garry D. Conn.

Merit Health Natchez v. Cleopatra Bethely.

Merit Health Natchez v. Michael Kracek.

Fast Money v. Brandi King.

Florence Bacon v. Jasmonique Watkins.

Delta Bank v. Scarlett Eidt Shupe.

Merit Health Vicksburg v. Timothy Carr.

Merit Health Natchez v. Frederick Coleman.

Merit Health Natchez v. Amy Burrowes.

EZ Cash v. Sharon Woodfork.

Virginia Cavin v. Trinity Scott.

Merit Health Natchez v. Kierre Bradford.

Merit Health Natchez v. Harry Anderson.

Tyrone Sylvester v. Richard Knight.

Merit Health Natchez v. Ricky Hinson.

Merit Health Natchez v. Aaliyah Davis.

Speedee Cash v. Alanda Fleming.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Jeremy Byrd.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Brashawn Franklin.

Lakenya Ransom v. Candice Perry.

Village Green Apartments v. Garrett Davis.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Doris Richardson.

LVNV Funding/Jacob Law Group v. Alicia Green.

LVNV Funding/Jacob Law Group v. Catherine Watson.

Bingo Payday Advance v. Brittanic Harris.

 

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of July 3-9:

Criminal Cases:

None.

 

Civil Cases:

None.

 

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Criminal Cases:

Wednesday, July 8:

Daniel R. Craft, 46, charged with simple assault – domestic violence. Case remanded to files.

Arthur Jeffrey Durham, 26, pleaded guilty to public drunkenness/vile or profane language in public. Fine set at $348.75.

Cynthia Marie Green, 41, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Natrina Renae Johnson, 29, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Sentenced to 30 days with 28 days suspended. To serve two days in jail.

Charles Edward Jones Jr., 46, charged with two counts of credit cards; use to obtain things of value/to operate ATM with intent to defraud. Fine set at $748.75 on each count.

Charles Edward Jones Jr., 46, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Fine set at $748.75.

Erica Tonette Long, 42, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Banned from Walmart. Fine set at $748.75.

William Van Staggs, 32, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Fine set at $748.75.

Destiny Juanyee Smith, 24, charged with simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. Case dismissed.

Karl Stephen Marvel, 58, charged with simple assault – domestic violence. Case remanded to files.

Cynthia Gale Skinner, 60, charged with simple assault – domestic violence. Case remanded to files.

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

COVID-19

Adams County virus cases spike in a single week, state numbers climb

News

Louisiana AG says mask mandate ‘likely unconstitutional and unenforceable’

News

Ethics commission: Adams County EMA COVID-19 meetings not subject to Open Meetings Act

News

Video: Dan Gibson’s acceptance speech at Natchez bluff celebration

News

Gibson defeats West, elected next Natchez mayor

News

Monterey School celebrates 2020 graduating class

News

Hall, Bridgewater-Irving elected

News

Live results: Natchez municipal elections

News

Mississippi truck driver killed in fiery crash after tractor trailer careens off bridge

News

Coronavirus herd immunity numbers just don’t add up, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves says

News

Natchez votes today for Mayor, aldermen in Wards 1 and 4

COVID-19

Some Adams County residents protest mask mandate

News

Natchez construction worker charged in Vermont shooting

News

Constable within rights to lead campaign parade, officials say

News

Mississippi man admits to being moonshiner, feds say he owes $1.2 million in state and federal taxes

News

Friday shooting victim stable; police still investigating

News

Mississippi bottle hunters stumble on dead body, deputies investigate

COVID-19

Concordia Parish offering free COVID-19 testing

COVID-19

Seven new virus cases reported in Adams County

News

Craft, Merrill re-elected, Doré out, in Vidalia election Saturday

News

Concordia Parish Municipal Election Results

COVID-19

Saturday update: 797 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths statewide

News

Man shot Friday afternoon

News

The Dart: Teacher anticipates upcoming school year