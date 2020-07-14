Court case conclusions: Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of July 3-9:

Criminal Cases:

Dustin Sylvester charged with possession of a controlled substance: ecstasy with intent. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Major Bill J. Wood charged with burglary of a commercial building. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Major Bill J. Wood charged with burglary of storage. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Lawrence Green charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Civil Cases:

Week of July 3-9:

Merit Health Natchez v. Garry D. Conn.

Merit Health Natchez v. Cleopatra Bethely.

Merit Health Natchez v. Michael Kracek.

Fast Money v. Brandi King.

Florence Bacon v. Jasmonique Watkins.

Delta Bank v. Scarlett Eidt Shupe.

Merit Health Vicksburg v. Timothy Carr.

Merit Health Natchez v. Frederick Coleman.

Merit Health Natchez v. Amy Burrowes.

EZ Cash v. Sharon Woodfork.

Virginia Cavin v. Trinity Scott.

Merit Health Natchez v. Kierre Bradford.

Merit Health Natchez v. Harry Anderson.

Tyrone Sylvester v. Richard Knight.

Merit Health Natchez v. Ricky Hinson.

Merit Health Natchez v. Aaliyah Davis.

Speedee Cash v. Alanda Fleming.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Jeremy Byrd.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Brashawn Franklin.

Lakenya Ransom v. Candice Perry.

Village Green Apartments v. Garrett Davis.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Doris Richardson.

LVNV Funding/Jacob Law Group v. Alicia Green.

LVNV Funding/Jacob Law Group v. Catherine Watson.

Bingo Payday Advance v. Brittanic Harris.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of July 3-9:

Criminal Cases:

None.

Civil Cases:

None.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Criminal Cases:

Wednesday, July 8:

Daniel R. Craft, 46, charged with simple assault – domestic violence. Case remanded to files.

Arthur Jeffrey Durham, 26, pleaded guilty to public drunkenness/vile or profane language in public. Fine set at $348.75.

Cynthia Marie Green, 41, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Natrina Renae Johnson, 29, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Sentenced to 30 days with 28 days suspended. To serve two days in jail.

Charles Edward Jones Jr., 46, charged with two counts of credit cards; use to obtain things of value/to operate ATM with intent to defraud. Fine set at $748.75 on each count.

Charles Edward Jones Jr., 46, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Fine set at $748.75.

Erica Tonette Long, 42, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Banned from Walmart. Fine set at $748.75.

William Van Staggs, 32, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Fine set at $748.75.

Destiny Juanyee Smith, 24, charged with simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. Case dismissed.

Karl Stephen Marvel, 58, charged with simple assault – domestic violence. Case remanded to files.

Cynthia Gale Skinner, 60, charged with simple assault – domestic violence. Case remanded to files.