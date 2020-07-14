Crime reports: Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Michael Jeffery Washington, 29, Gayosa Ave., on a charge of disorderly conduct and trespassing. No bond set.

Jessecca Floria White, 24, on a charge of receiving stolen property. No bond set.

Arrests — Sunday

Clinton Kyle Blackwell, 27, 6 Jack Kelly Road, on a charge of willful trespassing. No bond set.

Courtney Taylor Shilling, 27, 51 Marin Ave., on a charge of willful trespassing. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Stephanie Nicole Banks, 34, 382 West Stiers Lane, on a charge of fleeing from justice. No bond set.

Jackie Coleman Merritt, 40, 66 Regan Road, Foxworth, on a charge of public drunkenness. No bond set.

Ricardo Dewon Page, 26, 2747 Itasca Drive, on a charge of shoplifting. No bond set.

John Sean Swoveland, 55, 35 Deer Lake Road, on a charge of driving under the influence/refusing to submit to a chemical test. No bond set.

Reports — Tuesday

Loud noise on Oakland Drive.

Prowler on Brenham Avenue.

Traffic stop on Dumas Drive.

Alarm on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Unwanted subject on South Canal Street.

Unwanted subject on D’Evereux Drive.

Unwanted subject on U.S. 61 North.

Domestic disturbance on Pecanwood Drive.

Reports — Monday

Suspicious activity on Holly Drive.

Traffic stop on Fourth Street.

Alarm on Cottage Farm Drive.

Breaking and entering on Pecanwood Drive.

Theft on Holly Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Suspicious activity on D’Evereux Drive.

Shots fired on Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on D’Evereux Drive.

Lost/stolen tag on Melrose Avenue.

Breaking and entering on John Glen Avenue.

Trespassing on Linberg Avenue.

Burglary on Eastbrook Road.

Harassment on D’Evereux Drive.

Warrant on Winston Street.

Civil matter on Shaw Street.

Accident on D’Evereux Drive.

Malicious mischief on John R. Junkin Drive.

Civil matter on Highland Boulevard.

Hit and run on D’Evereux Drive.

Attempted breaking and entering on Eastbrook Road.

Accident on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Unwanted subject on Grand Soliel Boulevard.

Petit larceny on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Unwanted subject on Aldrich Street.

Loud noise on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Unwanted subject on Aldrich Street.

Suspicious activity on Eastbrook Court.

Suspicious activity on Old Washington Road.

Welfare check on Aldrich Street.

Accident on Roth Hill Road.

Reports — Sunday

Simple assault on Triumph Lane.

Disturbance on Aldrich Street.

Unwanted subject on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Suspicious activity on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on D’Evereux Drive.

Disturbance on U.S. 61 South.

Civil matter on John R. Junkin Drive.

Open door on East Franklin Street.

Suspicious activity on Holly Drive.

Threats on East Woodlawn Avenue.

Hit and run on D’Evereux Drive.

Disturbance on Watts Avenue.

Simple assault on Oakland Drive.

Alarm on West Stiers Lane.

Alarm on Highland Boulevard.

Unwanted subject on Aldrich Street.

Disturbance on Auburn Avenue.

Accident on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Watts Avenue.

Theft on East Franklin Street.

Threats on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Juvenile problem on Old Washington Road.

Accident on Melrose Montebello Parkway.

Disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Threats on Old Washington Road.

Civil matter on Auburn Avenue.

Simple assault on Leaf Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Suspicious activity on Pecanway Drive.

Threats on Leaf Street.

Domestic disturbance on Pecanwood Drive.

Loud noise on Oak Street.

Unwanted subject on North Broadway Street.

Disturbance on Leaf Street.

Disturbance on Brightwood Avenue.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Assisting motorist on Brightwood Avenue.

Unwanted subject on North Shields Lane.

Unwanted subject on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Missing person on Bowles Alley.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Richard Lee Reid, 61, 12 Baker Drive, on charges of possession of schedule II drugs, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, seat belt violation and no insurance. Bond set at $1,500.

Arrests — Sunday

Nancy L. Day, 75, 1102 Magnolia St., for violation of a vicious dog ordinance. Released on a bond of $500.

Brandon Domicie Mearday, 34, 263 Old Washington Road, on a charge of stalking. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

Unwanted subject on Reba Christian Road.

Harassment on U.S. 61 North.

Theft on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on Jason Court.

Threats on State Street.

Petit larceny on Fawn Cove.

Civil matter on Broadmoor Drive.

Road hazard on Ratcliff Road.

Shots fired on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Disturbance on Broadmoor Drive.

Suspicious activity on Old Courthouse Road.

Reports — Sunday

Disturbance on Lower Woodville Road.

Shots fired on Newman Road.

Suspicious activity on Steamplant Road.

Alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Fire on U.S. 61 South.

Reckless driving on Traceway Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Mary M. Smith, 39, 429 Crestview Drive, Ferriday, on a charge of domestic abuse battery. No bond set.

Rojeana Hunter, 40, 231 8th St., Waterproof, on a charge of disturbing the peace. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

Complaint on Cowan Street.

Medical call on LA 565.

Medical call on Morris Road.

Complaint on Deacon Wailes Road.

Reports — Sunday

Suspicious activity on Roundtree Road.

Accident on Carter Street.

Medical call on Circle Drive.

Complaint on Clayton Drive.

Complaint on Miranda Drive.

Medical call on Ron Road.

Medical call on Vernon Stevens Boulevard.

Medical call on Peach Street.

Medical call on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Shots fired on 5th Street.

Loud music on Kyle Road.

Miscellaneous call on LA 15.

Disturbance on Roundtree Road.

Reports — Saturday

Complaint on Cowan Street.

Medical call on Miranda Drive.

Alarms on Moose Lodge Road.

Loud noise on Smith Lane.

Complaint on Green Acres Road.

Medical call on John Dale Drive.

Complaint on Dianne Street.

Medical call on Talley Drive.

Phone harassment on Carter Street.

Medical call on Ash Street.

Alarms on Levens Addition Road.

Complaint on Burl Roberts Road.

Medical call on Crestview Drive.

Disturbance on North Pearl Street.

Reports — Friday

Medical call on Cowan Street.

Assault on Crestview Drive.

Complaint on Cowan Street.

Medical call on Bayou Drive.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Friday

William C. Montgomery, 29, 1627 Camelia St., on a charge of aggravated battery. Bond set at $18,000.

Reports unavailable.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Saturday

Zerick Johnson, 17, 216 Alabama Ave., attempted second-degree murder. No bond set.

Reports unavailable.

Natchez Fire Department

Unavailable.

Vidalia Fire Department

Unavailable.

Ferriday Fire Department

Unavailable.

Concordia Fire District No. 2

Unavailable.