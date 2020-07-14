expand
Ad Spot

July 16, 2020

Brown

Curtis Brown Jr.

By Staff Reports

Published 12:20 pm Tuesday, July 14, 2020

NATCHEZ — Curtis “Tootie” Brown, Jr., was born on April 1, 1964, and departed this life on July 8, 2020, at the age of 56.  He was raised in Killona, LA and a lifelong resident of Natchez, Mississippi.

Curtis Jr. was born to the union of Curtis Brown, Sr. and Josephine Washington Brown in New Orleans, LA.  He was baptized at an early age at Children of Israel Baptist Church in Killona, LA.  He worked as a butcher and did construction projects for several years.  He was well known for his friendly personality, creativity, musical talents, great cooking and love for Michael Jackson.

Curtis Jr. leaves to cherish his memories his two daughters; LaToya Woods and KeAndra Lockett; son Gabriel Bennett; ten grandchildren; twin brother Curley “Bubba” Brown, Sr. (Myra); companion Stella Williams; devoted cousins Sharon Washington, Addie (Mickie) Bass, Nicole Washington, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Curtis Jr. was preceded in death by his parents: Curtis Brown, Sr. and Josephine Brown and brother Herman Archer.

He will be deeply missed by his family, coworkers, community members, neighbors, and everyone he connected within this life.

A private memorial was held with the immediate family only attending on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Natchez, MS.

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

COVID-19

Adams County virus cases spike in a single week, state numbers climb

News

Louisiana AG says mask mandate ‘likely unconstitutional and unenforceable’

News

Ethics commission: Adams County EMA COVID-19 meetings not subject to Open Meetings Act

News

Video: Dan Gibson’s acceptance speech at Natchez bluff celebration

News

Gibson defeats West, elected next Natchez mayor

News

Monterey School celebrates 2020 graduating class

News

Hall, Bridgewater-Irving elected

News

Live results: Natchez municipal elections

News

Mississippi truck driver killed in fiery crash after tractor trailer careens off bridge

News

Coronavirus herd immunity numbers just don’t add up, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves says

News

Natchez votes today for Mayor, aldermen in Wards 1 and 4

COVID-19

Some Adams County residents protest mask mandate

News

Natchez construction worker charged in Vermont shooting

News

Constable within rights to lead campaign parade, officials say

News

Mississippi man admits to being moonshiner, feds say he owes $1.2 million in state and federal taxes

News

Friday shooting victim stable; police still investigating

News

Mississippi bottle hunters stumble on dead body, deputies investigate

COVID-19

Concordia Parish offering free COVID-19 testing

COVID-19

Seven new virus cases reported in Adams County

News

Craft, Merrill re-elected, Doré out, in Vidalia election Saturday

News

Concordia Parish Municipal Election Results

COVID-19

Saturday update: 797 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths statewide

News

Man shot Friday afternoon

News

The Dart: Teacher anticipates upcoming school year