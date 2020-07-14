expand
July 16, 2020

Gibson defeats West, elected next Natchez mayor

By Scott Hawkins

Published 11:08 pm Tuesday, July 14, 2020

NATCHEZ — Dan Gibson handily won election Tuesday to become the next Mayor of Natchez.

Democratic Nominee Gibson earned 2,267 votes, or 63.6% of the vote, to independent challenger Phillip West’s 1,292 votes, or 36.3% of the vote.

“I am so grateful and so humbled by this outpouring of support from all of Natchez,” Gibson said surrounded by well-wishers and supporters as YZ Ealey played B.B. King blues music from the gazebo that was strung with multi-colored lights on the Natchez bluff.

Gibson, a former mayor of Crystal Springs, a lobbyist, a Natchez Bed and Breakfast owner and a Natchez resident of four years, ran on a platform of bringing jobs and economic opportunity to Natchez.

“Our positive message resonated with Natchezians from every demographic — black, white, Republican, Democrat,” Gibson said. “It did not matter, and tonight we celebrate.”

Indeed, supporters, mostly wearing facial masks in compliance with COVID-19 pandemic requirements, asked to take pictures with Gibson and danced around the gazebo to the electrified blues music performed by Ealey.

“Natchez resonated with the message of hope, promise and opportunity for all of us,” Gibson said. “We live in a community where love conquers hate, and tonight we proclaim that positive overcomes. We are one Natchez.”

