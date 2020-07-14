expand
Ad Spot

July 16, 2020

Johnson

Lloyd Johnson

By Staff Reports

Published 4:58 pm Tuesday, July 14, 2020

June 27, 1935 – July 8, 2020

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Lloyd “Moose” Johnson, 85, passed away peacefully in Sugar Land, Texas on July 8, 2020.  Lloyd was born on June 27, 1935, in Selma, Alabama.

He is preceded in death by his father Lee Roy, mother Davie Lee and brother Wayne Johnson.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years Phyllis Holder Johnson; his three children Stephanie Gebhardt, Stacie Rouze and Lee Johnson; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.

He graduated from Mississippi State University in 1957 with a Bachelor of Education, and received his Master’s Degree in Physical Education from Sam Houston State University in 1970.  Lloyd was a retired teacher and coach of 39 years with Houston Independent School District.

A funeral was held July 14, 2020, with immediate family.  In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sugar Land Baptist Church, 16755 SW Freeway, Sugar Land, Texas 77479.

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

COVID-19

Adams County virus cases spike in a single week, state numbers climb

News

Louisiana AG says mask mandate ‘likely unconstitutional and unenforceable’

News

Ethics commission: Adams County EMA COVID-19 meetings not subject to Open Meetings Act

News

Video: Dan Gibson’s acceptance speech at Natchez bluff celebration

News

Gibson defeats West, elected next Natchez mayor

News

Monterey School celebrates 2020 graduating class

News

Hall, Bridgewater-Irving elected

News

Live results: Natchez municipal elections

News

Mississippi truck driver killed in fiery crash after tractor trailer careens off bridge

News

Coronavirus herd immunity numbers just don’t add up, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves says

News

Natchez votes today for Mayor, aldermen in Wards 1 and 4

COVID-19

Some Adams County residents protest mask mandate

News

Natchez construction worker charged in Vermont shooting

News

Constable within rights to lead campaign parade, officials say

News

Mississippi man admits to being moonshiner, feds say he owes $1.2 million in state and federal taxes

News

Friday shooting victim stable; police still investigating

News

Mississippi bottle hunters stumble on dead body, deputies investigate

COVID-19

Concordia Parish offering free COVID-19 testing

COVID-19

Seven new virus cases reported in Adams County

News

Craft, Merrill re-elected, Doré out, in Vidalia election Saturday

News

Concordia Parish Municipal Election Results

COVID-19

Saturday update: 797 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths statewide

News

Man shot Friday afternoon

News

The Dart: Teacher anticipates upcoming school year