July 16, 2020

Melson

Mary T. Melson

By Staff Reports

Published 12:16 pm Tuesday, July 14, 2020

FERRIDAY — Mary “Bettie” T. Melson 95, of Rogers, Arkansas passed away July 10, 2020, at her home. She was born March 19, 1925, in Eunice, Louisiana the daughter of the late Antoine and Mary Whitman Torres.

Bettie grew up in Ferriday, Louisiana and graduated from Ferriday High School in 1941.   She pursued a degree in education from Louisiana Tech University where she was a cheerleader and member of the Kappa Delta Sorority.

Bettie was a lifelong educator with 50 years of service in the classroom.   She was an elementary and junior high teacher in Concordia Parish for 27 years later moving to Rogers, AR where she was a sixth grade teacher at Eastside Elementary School from 1973 until her retirement.    She was past-president of the local Alpha Delta Kappa Honorary Organization for Women Educators.

She is preceded in death by a son Robert K. Melson.

She is survived by her husband Van C. Melson of the home, son Brian Melson and his wife Donna of Lexington, South Carolina, Daughter-in-law Beverly B. Melson of Jackson, Louisiana, 5 grandchildren Leah Culbertson, Clayton Melson, Hannah Melson, Hope Melson and Grace Melson.

There will be a private burial service at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Natchez, MS at a later date.

Arrangements by Benton County Funeral Home 306 N. 4th St. Rogers, Arkansas. Online condolences can be made to www.Bentoncountyfuneralhome.com.

