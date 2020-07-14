Mississippi High School Activities Association moves football back two weeks

The MHSAA Executive Committee voted Tuesday to delay the fall sports calendar two weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Practice for football can begin Aug. 17. Scrimmages between schools are allowed beginning Sept. 4 with games starting Sept. 11. Games scheduled for the first two weeks of the season will not be made up.

“The board felt these changes will give all of us more time to try to get back into the routine of school,” said Kalvin Robinson, MHSAA Executive Committee president. “There are going to be many challenges — ones we’re anticipating and those we don’t even know about yet — in returning to on-campus learning. It’s going to be different than what we’ve experienced in the past. Hopefully pushing back the start of the fall sports seasons will help make that transition a little smoother for everyone involved.”

Practice for cross country, swimming and volleyball can begin Aug. 10 with competition among schools permitted starting Aug. 24.

Schedule for football