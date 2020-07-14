expand
Ad Spot

July 16, 2020

Nations

Rockey W. Nations

By Staff Reports

Published 12:10 pm Tuesday, July 14, 2020

April 28, 1949 – July 13, 2020

ROXIE — Graveside services for Rockey W. Nations, 71, of Roxie, MS, who passed away at his residence on July 13, 2020, will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Roxie, MS, (Cranfield Community) at 11 a.m. with Bro. Henry McElroy officiating; under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

A wake service will take place Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church in Roxie, MS (Cranfield Community).

Rockey was born on April 28, 1949, in Colombia, MS, to Carroll and Hilda Mae Nations.

He was a founding member of New Hope Baptist Church; He loved John Wayne and his westerns.

Rockey is preceded in death by his parents and his only son Rocky Wayne Nations.

He leaves to cherish his memories his loving and devoted wife of forty-five years, Geneva “Ne-Ne” Hedgepeth Nations, two daughters, Rhonda McElroy and husband Henry and Cindy McDaniel and husband Mac all of Roxie; two brothers, Bobby Nations and wife Carmel and Jerry Nations; one granddaughter, Anna McDaniel; four grandsons, Justin McElroy and wife Tiffany, Devin McDaniel, Joshua McElroy and wife Mickey and Jordan McElroy and wife Kalyn; three great grandchildren, Henry McElroy, Claire McElroy and Lucas McDaniel; a special great nephew, Dusty Floyd; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

COVID-19

Adams County virus cases spike in a single week, state numbers climb

News

Louisiana AG says mask mandate ‘likely unconstitutional and unenforceable’

News

Ethics commission: Adams County EMA COVID-19 meetings not subject to Open Meetings Act

News

Video: Dan Gibson’s acceptance speech at Natchez bluff celebration

News

Gibson defeats West, elected next Natchez mayor

News

Monterey School celebrates 2020 graduating class

News

Hall, Bridgewater-Irving elected

News

Live results: Natchez municipal elections

News

Mississippi truck driver killed in fiery crash after tractor trailer careens off bridge

News

Coronavirus herd immunity numbers just don’t add up, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves says

News

Natchez votes today for Mayor, aldermen in Wards 1 and 4

COVID-19

Some Adams County residents protest mask mandate

News

Natchez construction worker charged in Vermont shooting

News

Constable within rights to lead campaign parade, officials say

News

Mississippi man admits to being moonshiner, feds say he owes $1.2 million in state and federal taxes

News

Friday shooting victim stable; police still investigating

News

Mississippi bottle hunters stumble on dead body, deputies investigate

COVID-19

Concordia Parish offering free COVID-19 testing

COVID-19

Seven new virus cases reported in Adams County

News

Craft, Merrill re-elected, Doré out, in Vidalia election Saturday

News

Concordia Parish Municipal Election Results

COVID-19

Saturday update: 797 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths statewide

News

Man shot Friday afternoon

News

The Dart: Teacher anticipates upcoming school year