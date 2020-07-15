Adams County virus cases spike in a single week, state numbers climb
NATCHEZ — The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Adams County has increased by 77 cases and three deaths in a single week as cases continue to climb statewide.
On Tuesday last week, the total number of cases Adams County since the outbreak began in March was at 315 and 18 deaths, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported. The total rose to 392 cases and 21 deaths on Wednesday.
Adams County had 71 active cases Monday, said Neifa Hardy, Adams County Emergency Management Liaison Officer.
MSDH reported 1,025 new cases and 18 new deaths statewide on Wednesday.
The number of new cases recorded Wednesday was shy of a single-day record for Mississippi’s new cases set on June 25, which was 1,092 cases.
Mississippi’s total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 38,567 with 1,290 deaths.
As of Wednesday, MSDH reports 825 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Mississippi as well as 274 patients with suspected COVID-19 infection. MSDH also reported 240 of those hospitalized were in ICU and 132 were on ventilators as of Wednesday.
MSDH reports 130 long-term care facilities such as nursing homes in the state now have active outbreaks where an outbreak is defined as one or more cases among residents or staff.
Adams County has had a total of 44 long-term care facility cases reported since the outbreak.
More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus and statewide testing locations, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|392
|21
|44
|11
|Alcorn
|123
|2
|1
|1
|Amite
|124
|3
|13
|2
|Attala
|394
|24
|89
|19
|Benton
|58
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|463
|18
|42
|6
|Calhoun
|187
|5
|23
|4
|Carroll
|196
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|313
|19
|35
|11
|Choctaw
|79
|4
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|322
|12
|43
|9
|Clarke
|241
|25
|19
|9
|Clay
|274
|11
|2
|1
|Coahoma
|251
|6
|1
|0
|Copiah
|696
|16
|30
|3
|Covington
|473
|5
|3
|0
|Desoto
|2112
|20
|23
|5
|Forrest
|1105
|44
|95
|29
|Franklin
|60
|2
|3
|1
|George
|131
|3
|1
|0
|Greene
|125
|10
|34
|6
|Grenada
|647
|13
|52
|7
|Hancock
|162
|14
|8
|4
|Harrison
|1260
|17
|99
|9
|Hinds
|3188
|59
|154
|20
|Holmes
|614
|42
|98
|20
|Humphreys
|184
|10
|18
|6
|Issaquena
|11
|1
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|163
|8
|34
|7
|Jackson
|828
|20
|48
|6
|Jasper
|301
|6
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|135
|3
|2
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|130
|4
|3
|1
|Jones
|1266
|51
|157
|34
|Kemper
|189
|14
|38
|9
|Lafayette
|536
|4
|42
|1
|Lamar
|625
|7
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|983
|83
|203
|54
|Lawrence
|222
|2
|0
|0
|Leake
|664
|20
|3
|0
|Lee
|662
|23
|66
|15
|Leflore
|588
|56
|175
|41
|Lincoln
|544
|36
|115
|27
|Lowndes
|569
|17
|29
|8
|Madison
|1589
|40
|141
|19
|Marion
|363
|12
|16
|2
|Marshall
|310
|4
|11
|1
|Monroe
|491
|39
|118
|31
|Montgomery
|197
|3
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|1059
|78
|106
|31
|Newton
|384
|10
|6
|1
|Noxubee
|286
|9
|15
|3
|Oktibbeha
|644
|28
|132
|18
|Panola
|517
|6
|3
|1
|Pearl River
|323
|32
|50
|12
|Perry
|99
|4
|0
|0
|Pike
|537
|24
|42
|11
|Pontotoc
|406
|6
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|134
|4
|24
|3
|Quitman
|111
|1
|0
|0
|Rankin
|1234
|20
|61
|6
|Scott
|843
|15
|15
|2
|Sharkey
|54
|0
|1
|0
|Simpson
|480
|3
|3
|0
|Smith
|263
|12
|52
|8
|Stone
|85
|2
|2
|1
|Sunflower
|565
|9
|1
|0
|Tallahatchie
|239
|4
|3
|1
|Tate
|431
|13
|27
|8
|Tippah
|154
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|125
|1
|2
|0
|Tunica
|129
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|266
|11 *
|20
|8
|Walthall
|292
|10
|31
|4
|Warren
|616
|22
|39
|9
|Washington
|806
|15
|24
|4
|Wayne
|588
|19
|48
|7
|Webster
|136
|11
|52
|10
|Wilkinson
|107
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|314
|13
|39
|10
|Yalobusha
|216
|9
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|584
|7
|20
|2
|Total
|38567
|1290
|3054
|622
|Total
|38,567
|1,290
|3,054
|622
* Note: A death previously reported in Union County was in error, and the county’s total deaths has been adjusted from 12 to 11.