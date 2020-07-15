expand
Ad Spot

July 16, 2020

Ethics commission: Adams County EMA COVID-19 meetings not subject to Open Meetings Act

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 11:48 am Wednesday, July 15, 2020

NATCHEZ — Adams County Emergency Management did not violate the Mississippi Open Meetings Act by hosting private meetings to disseminate COVID-19 information, the Mississippi Ethics Commission ruled last week.

The Natchez Democrat filed a complaint with the Mississippi Ethics Commission in early May when Emergency Management Director Robert Bradford excluded the press from invitation-only meetings.

These meeting are hosted bi-weekly via teleconference for the purpose of collecting and distributing information, such as the logistics of supplies; the number of COVID-19 infections in the county; enforcement of executive orders by law enforcement and COVID-19 education in general, officials said.

The Mississippi Ethics Commission dismissed the complaint in on July 10, stating that the meetings organized by Bradford where not held accountable to the Open Meetings Act.

In response to the complaint, the Adams County Board of Supervisors had stated while Bradford is appointed by the board, a COVID-19 Task Force was never appointed by the Board of Supervisors and those invited by Bradford to attend the meetings are not a public body.

These meetings have been attended by some county employees, appointed or elected officials and members of the public such as healthcare workers and community volunteers.

County officials stated that the meetings are fluid and aren’t necessarily attended by the same individuals every time.

In their ruling to dismiss the complaint, Mississippi Ethics Commission agreed with the supervisors, stating “a ‘public body’ exists only when created by statute, by executive order or by a public body as a committee and is supported by public funds.”

The commission further stated that the “Adams County COVID-19 Task Force was not established by the Adams County Board of Supervisors,” but is a group of individuals that are invited to attend meetings and is not a public body subject to the Open Meetings Act.

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

COVID-19

Adams County virus cases spike in a single week, state numbers climb

News

Louisiana AG says mask mandate ‘likely unconstitutional and unenforceable’

News

Ethics commission: Adams County EMA COVID-19 meetings not subject to Open Meetings Act

News

Video: Dan Gibson’s acceptance speech at Natchez bluff celebration

News

Gibson defeats West, elected next Natchez mayor

News

Monterey School celebrates 2020 graduating class

News

Hall, Bridgewater-Irving elected

News

Live results: Natchez municipal elections

News

Mississippi truck driver killed in fiery crash after tractor trailer careens off bridge

News

Coronavirus herd immunity numbers just don’t add up, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves says

News

Natchez votes today for Mayor, aldermen in Wards 1 and 4

COVID-19

Some Adams County residents protest mask mandate

News

Natchez construction worker charged in Vermont shooting

News

Constable within rights to lead campaign parade, officials say

News

Mississippi man admits to being moonshiner, feds say he owes $1.2 million in state and federal taxes

News

Friday shooting victim stable; police still investigating

News

Mississippi bottle hunters stumble on dead body, deputies investigate

COVID-19

Concordia Parish offering free COVID-19 testing

COVID-19

Seven new virus cases reported in Adams County

News

Craft, Merrill re-elected, Doré out, in Vidalia election Saturday

News

Concordia Parish Municipal Election Results

COVID-19

Saturday update: 797 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths statewide

News

Man shot Friday afternoon

News

The Dart: Teacher anticipates upcoming school year