June 30, 1961 – July 13, 2020

Natchez- Graveside services for Jimmy Lee Woods, 59, of Natchez who died Monday, July 13, 2020, in Natchez will be held 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor James Washington officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Jimmy was born June 30, 1961, in Adams County, the son of Frank Woods and Ellen Woods. He graduated from South Natchez Adams High School and was a carpenter. Jimmy loved fishing and being around his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jerry Woods, Junior Williams, Isaac Woods, Eugene Woods, and Frank Woods, Jr.; sisters, Elizabeth Foster, Josephine Woods and Sadie McCreney.

He leaves to cherish his memories, a special companion, Gwenette Hughes; three sisters, Mary Washington and husband Eugene, Betty Woods, and Annie Dunmore and husband Kerry, all of Natchez; one aunt, Lucy Perry of Natchez and other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com.