Dec. 30, 1953 – July 12, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside Services for Lucille Washington Jackson, 66, of Natchez MS, who died July 12, 2020, will be at noon Saturday, July 18, at St. Mark #2 with Pastor Kenneth E. Stanton officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of Webb Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

Lucille was born December 30, 1953, in Natchez MS, the daughter of Carrie H. Washington and the latest Alex Washington.

She preceded in death her father, Alex Washington; and one brother Walter Washington.

Lucille leaves to cherish her memories her mother Carrie H. Washington; her daughter Tammie Washington Steele (Delvicciho Steele Jr.); her son Calvin Emil Jackson Jr. (Deenean Jackson); two grandsons Trizell Hardin Jr. and Desmond Jackson; two sisters Annie W. Binion (Bruce Binion) and Diane (Pat) Washington; three brothers Jessie Washington, Herman Lee Washington (Lisa Washington) and Steve Washington. A host of nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to Webb Funeral Home.