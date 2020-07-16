expand
July 17, 2020

Ford

Dorothy Jean Ford

By Staff Reports

Published 3:59 pm Thursday, July 16, 2020

Jan. 16, 1958 – July 13, 2020

MEADVILLE — Graveside services Dorothy Jean Ford, 62, of Roxie, MS, who passed away on July 13, 2020, at King Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven, MS; will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Meadville/New Fork Cemetery at 11 a.m. under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Walkthrough wake service visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, at the Lighthouse Center in Meadville from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entry without them. There is a maximum of 30 people allowed in the chapel. Visitors will be rotated out.

Dorothy was born on January 16, 1958, in Natchez, MS, to L.C. Williams Sr. and Katie Fleming Morgan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; six sisters, Clara Starks, Wetter Williams, Betty J. Ford, Augree Harris, Massie Williams and Margaret Williams; and six brothers, Elijah Williams, Clyde Williams, Leroy Williams, Johnnie Williams, Roy Williams and Alton Covington.

She is survived by one loving and devoted daughter, Roshaundra Cameron; one grandson, Dorian Cameron; four sisters, Blanchie Johnson, Wilhemenia Harris, Alice Jackson and Bertha Summerville; three brothers, Alec Fleming Sr., Rev. L.C. William Jr. and Charlie Cameron; two sister-in-laws, Windia Fleming and Betty Williams; one brother-in-law, Carl Jackson; a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

