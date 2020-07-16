expand
July 17, 2020

Officials: Not too late to complete census forms

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 7:29 pm Thursday, July 16, 2020

NATCHEZ — It’s not too late to complete the 2020 Census, officials said during a Tuesday meeting of the Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen.

United States census data from 2020 show Adams County’s population continuing to shrink every year for the past decade while Mississippi Census Bureau officials estimate a little over 57% of county residents completed the census either online or by mail.

The current estimated population of Adams County is 30,902 people and has decreased by approximately 145 people each year since 2017 according to United States census data.

“As you know, the higher our numbers the more resources we’re getting to the county and to the city,” said Robert Purnell, as he presented the latest data in a Tuesday teleconference meeting of the Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen.

“As of January 1, were at 57.2% of the citizens (self reporting.) I know we can do better than that. In 2010, the total counted for Adams County was 69% and we certainly have to do better than that. Another thing that I’m concerned about is because of COVID-19 we transitioned to doing it online rather than going door to door. … I’m concerned that we’re only at 57.2% right now, but that’s OK because we still have time to do something about it.”

The census is still open for responses until Oct. 1 and can be completed either by filling out and mailing back the document that residents received in their mail or by responding online at my2020census.gov, officials said.

The census takes about 10 minutes to complete and responses are confidential.

“It is very important that we get the highest count that we can for Adams County because of the resources that trickle down from the federal government based on population,” said Natchez Mayor Darryl Grennell.

