Report: Natchez driver’s license center closed due to COVID-19

The Natchez driver’s license center has been closed this week.

A headline for the office on the Mississippi Driver’s License Bureau website says the office is closed “until further notice.”

The Natchez Democrat called several employees on Wednesday seeking comment on why the office was closed and no one would answer the question.

On Thursday afternoon, however, WJTV of Jackson was reporting on its website that the Natchez office is closed “after more than one employee tested positive for the coronavirus. According to officials, the facility is currently in the process of being cleaned in order to reopen.”

No further information was available.