Softball round up: Youth softball teams end season

NATCHEZ — Before the Natchez-Adams County Girls Softball League had its closing ceremonies last Tuesday afternoon at the Natchez-Adams Girls Softball Complex, there was plenty of action that took place on Monday afternoon and on July 10 despite the ongoing heat wave.

A total of six games took place on Monday with three 18-and-under age division games on Field A as well as one 11-and-under game and two 8-and-under games on Field B.

In the first 18-and-under game of the day, Alexander Body Shop cruised to a 10-1 win over Eagle Electric. Karlee Wallace was the winning pitcher and Jaidyn Flowers took the loss despite going 2-for-2 at the plate.

Maggie McClain had a double for Alexander Body Shop while Aysia Pollard had a triple for Eagle Electric.

The second game saw Reagan Diesel beat Eagle Electric 9-4. Rebecca Ratcliff picked up the win and Flowers was charged with the loss.

Brooke Collier and Taelor Magee each went 3-for-3 with two doubles, Ratcliff helped her own cause by going 2-for-2, and Ella Wilson was 2-for-3 to lead Reagan Diesel at the plate. Pollard went 2-for-2 with a double for Eagle Electric.

In the nightcap, Reagan Diesel held off Super Auto 7-4. Collier was the winning pitcher and had a double at the plate while Anna Grace Britt suffered the loss.

Both Ratcliff and Wilson went 3-for-3 while Drue Boyd was 2-for-3 for Reagan Diesel. Asya Terrell was 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles while JaJaryana Jordan and Amanda Maples each went 3-for-3 to lead Super Auto at the plate.

In 11-and-under action, Stewart Realty defeated Merit Health 9-3. Revin Tomecko picked up the win and Taylor Floyd had a double for Stewart Realty. Jessa Whittington was the losing pitcher.

Sports Center picked up two wins over Good Hope Timber in 8-and-under action.

In the opener, Sports Center took a 6-2 victory. For Sports Center, Khloe Scaife and Claire Price each went 3-for-3 with a double while Marielle Atkins, Bella Kate Barlow and Baylee Floyd each went 2-for-3. Leading Good Hope Timber at the plate were Camille Anderson and Paisley Mason, who each went 2-for-2, and Charlene Bullen, who hit a home run.