expand
Ad Spot

July 17, 2020

Softball round up: Youth softball teams end season

By Patrick Jones

Published 7:47 pm Thursday, July 16, 2020

NATCHEZ — Before the Natchez-Adams County Girls Softball League had its closing ceremonies last Tuesday afternoon at the Natchez-Adams Girls Softball Complex, there was plenty of action that took place on Monday afternoon and on July 10 despite the ongoing heat wave.

A total of six games took place on Monday with three 18-and-under age division games on Field A as well as one 11-and-under game and two 8-and-under games on Field B.

In the first 18-and-under game of the day, Alexander Body Shop cruised to a 10-1 win over Eagle Electric. Karlee Wallace was the winning pitcher and Jaidyn Flowers took the loss despite going 2-for-2 at the plate.

Maggie McClain had a double for Alexander Body Shop while Aysia Pollard had a triple for Eagle Electric.

The second game saw Reagan Diesel beat Eagle Electric 9-4. Rebecca Ratcliff picked up the win and Flowers was charged with the loss.

Brooke Collier and Taelor Magee each went 3-for-3 with two doubles, Ratcliff helped her own cause by going 2-for-2, and Ella Wilson was 2-for-3 to lead Reagan Diesel at the plate. Pollard went 2-for-2 with a double for Eagle Electric.

In the nightcap, Reagan Diesel held off Super Auto 7-4. Collier was the winning pitcher and had a double at the plate while Anna Grace Britt suffered the loss.

Both Ratcliff and Wilson went 3-for-3 while Drue Boyd was 2-for-3 for Reagan Diesel. Asya Terrell was 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles while JaJaryana Jordan and Amanda Maples each went 3-for-3 to lead Super Auto at the plate.

In 11-and-under action, Stewart Realty defeated Merit Health 9-3. Revin Tomecko picked up the win and Taylor Floyd had a double for Stewart Realty. Jessa Whittington was the losing pitcher.

Sports Center picked up two wins over Good Hope Timber in 8-and-under action.

In the opener, Sports Center took a 6-2 victory. For Sports Center, Khloe Scaife and Claire Price each went 3-for-3 with a double while Marielle Atkins, Bella Kate Barlow and Baylee Floyd each went 2-for-3. Leading Good Hope Timber at the plate were Camille Anderson and Paisley Mason, who each went 2-for-2, and Charlene Bullen, who hit a home run.

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

Second Mississippi lawmaker hospitalized with COVID-19; ‘This is real folks, if you aren’t paying attention!’

News

AMBER ALERT: Police say this man took two small children today in Mississippi

News

Report: Natchez driver’s license center closed due to COVID-19

News

Your Take: Bonding together

News

Owner hopes artwork disappearance spurs conversation about mural ordinance

News

Local lawsuit claims police brutality

News

Officials: Not too late to complete census forms

News

Concordia Parish Academy honors 10 graduates Tuesday evening

News

Mississippi sheriff reports inmates rioted, set fire to jail; no injuries reported

News

‘It’s not safe at this point’ – With spiraling COVID-19 cases Mississippi teachers to rally against reopening schools

News

3 juveniles face charges in Sunday night killing in Clayton

News

Louisiana AG says mask mandate ‘likely unconstitutional and unenforceable’

News

Ethics commission: Adams County EMA COVID-19 meetings not subject to Open Meetings Act

News

Video: Dan Gibson’s acceptance speech at Natchez bluff celebration

News

Gibson defeats West, elected next Natchez mayor

News

Monterey School celebrates 2020 graduating class

News

Hall, Bridgewater-Irving elected

News

Live results: Natchez municipal elections

News

Mississippi truck driver killed in fiery crash after tractor trailer careens off bridge

News

Coronavirus herd immunity numbers just don’t add up, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves says

News

Natchez votes today for Mayor, aldermen in Wards 1 and 4

COVID-19

Some Adams County residents protest mask mandate

News

Natchez construction worker charged in Vermont shooting

News

Constable within rights to lead campaign parade, officials say