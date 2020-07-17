Ferriday High celebrates graduating class

FERRIDAY — Even as thunderstorms poured through the Miss-Lou Thursday evening, it didn’t rain on the excitement of 75 seniors who graduated from Ferriday High School.

The Class of 2020 faced even bigger and unprecedented challenges than just a little rain this school year, especially after a pandemic shortened their time spent together.

“Exciting, unknown, and unreal are three words that I can use to describe this year,” said Valedictorian Tierra Jana Spurs during her speech. “And what a year it has been. Nevertheless, I would not have changed a thing. I want to welcome you all again to a graduation ceremony that none of us will ever forget.”

The ceremony was likely an unforgettable one as Spurs had promised. Because of the weather conditions, the commencement exercise had been moved indoors to the cafeteria. Only a handful of seniors at a time were able to gather inside the building to receive their diplomas and turn their tassels while the remainder of the class waited their turn outside.

The shortened senior year didn’t prevent Spurs from enjoying the time she’d spent with her classmates, she said.

“Together, we have laughed, argued, gotten in trouble, and learned; but, most of all, we have matured together. One thing I can say about this class is that we stuck together no matter what situations we were in. These past few months have not been what we wanted them to be but I thank God for allowing us to experience this moment together,” she said.

Shanja Plains, Salutatorian, said truthfully that she and her classmates thought graduation day would never come. When it did come, it showed Plains that each graduate has what it takes to do whatever they choose in their lives, she said.

“We thought this day would never come, but here we are,” she said. “… I want you to acknowledge how proud each and every person here today is for you to complete such a long and difficult task. Having worked for over 12 years just for this moment, it is hard to ignore the determination, perseverance, patience, hard work and sacrifice that embodies itself in the attitudes of every graduate. I have no doubt that every graduate here will succeed in life, and I encourage you all to pursue what is most dear to you.”