Man killed in Friday night shooting

NATCHEZ — Natchez police officers are investigating a Friday night shooting that killed a man standing in a driveway in the 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Adams County Coroner James Lee said he pronounced Kendrick Owens, 39, dead at the scene at 11:35 p.m. Friday.

Owens had been shot multiple times at approximately 9 p.m. Friday, said Walter Armstrong, Natchez police chief.

Armstrong said investigators worked the scene most of the night and are developing leads.

“Anybody who may have witnessed or have any information at all, please to come forth and let us know as soon as possible,” Armstrong said.

The Natchez Police Department can be reached at 601-445-5565 and Crime Stoppers, to report information anonymously, can be reached at 601-442-5000.

The victim, Owens, had been shot multiple times in a December 2019 incident, Armstrong said, and two individuals had been arrested and charged with attempted murder in that incident. Armstrong said it is unclear the motive of Friday night’s shooting or whether it had any connection to the December 2019 incident.

Also, Owens’ brother, Don Owens, was shot to death in December 2018 in the driveway of his house on West Stiers Lane. No one has been arrested in that case.

Armstrong said the investigation into Friday’s shooting is ongoing.

“This is nothing less than a senseless killing,” Lee said, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic is bad enough but that people can protect themselves from the pandemic by following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. “I’m sad this (shootings) can continue to happen in our city. I pray God will intervene soon. My condolences to the families that have suffered this terrible tragedy. No one wins when these things happen. We all lose.”