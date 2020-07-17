expand
Ad Spot

July 19, 2020

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported the state’s highest-ever one-day jump in confirmed COVID-19 cases with 1,032 new cases. (MSDH)

State reports another big 1-day jump in COVID-19 numbers

By Staff Reports

Published 4:32 pm Friday, July 17, 2020

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported the state’s highest-ever one-day jump in confirmed COVID-19 cases with 1,032 new cases.

Also, on the Thursday the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 24 new COVID-19 deaths and 853 patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state’s hospitals.

Adams County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by eight cases to 401 cases and the county’s death toll remains at 21.

Mississippi’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 40,829 and 1,332 deaths since the pandemic began March 11.

On Monday, the Adams County Emergency Management Agency reported the county had 71 active cases and Merit Health Natchez had 10 patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

MSDH reports 140 long-term care facilities such as nursing homes in the state now have active outbreaks where an outbreak is defined as one or more cases among residents or staff.

Adams County has a total of 44 long-term care facility cases reported since the outbreak began with 11 confirmed deaths in long-term care facilities.

More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus and statewide testing locations, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

 

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 401 21 44 11
Alcorn 136 2 1 1
Amite 131 3 13 2
Attala 405 24 89 19
Benton 67 0 1 0
Bolivar 524 18 42 6
Calhoun 202 5 23 4
Carroll 200 11 45 9
Chickasaw 337 19 35 11
Choctaw 82 4 0 0
Claiborne 328 12 43 9
Clarke 250 25 19 9
Clay 285 12 2 1
Coahoma 276 7 1 0
Copiah 713 18 30 3
Covington 487 5 3 0
Desoto 2220 20 23 5
Forrest 1162 45 96 29
Franklin 67 2 3 1
George 154 3 1 0
Greene 139 10 34 6
Grenada 678 14 52 8
Hancock 180 14 8 4
Harrison 1370 18 103 10
Hinds 3418 66 157 24
Holmes 639 43 98 20
Humphreys 192 10 18 6
Issaquena 12 1 0 0
Itawamba 177 8 34 7
Jackson 900 20 48 6
Jasper 307 6 1 0
Jefferson 142 3 3 0
Jefferson Davis 137 4 3 1
Jones 1302 52 159 35
Kemper 190 14 38 9
Lafayette 560 4 42 1
Lamar 702 8 3 2
Lauderdale 1024 83 203 54
Lawrence 225 2 0 0
Leake 675 20 3 0
Lee 728 23 67 15
Leflore 612 56 183 41
Lincoln 570 36 115 27
Lowndes 608 17 34 8
Madison 1657 43 143 20
Marion 381 12 16 2
Marshall 334 4 12 1
Monroe 506 42 122 35
Montgomery 209 3 0 0
Neshoba 1071 81 108 32
Newton 408 11 6 2
Noxubee 297 10 15 3
Oktibbeha 662 28 132 18
Panola 551 6 3 1
Pearl River 346 32 50 12
Perry 111 4 0 0
Pike 562 25 47 12
Pontotoc 448 6 3 1
Prentiss 155 6 24 3
Quitman 116 1 0 0
Rankin 1322 21 61 7
Scott 848 16 15 3
Sharkey 58 0 1 0
Simpson 495 4 3 0
Smith 273 12 52 8
Stone 94 2 2 1
Sunflower 614 11 1 0
Tallahatchie 260 4 3 1
Tate 447 16 28 9
Tippah 180 11 0 0
Tishomingo 142 1 2 0
Tunica 139 3 12 2
Union 307 11 20 8
Walthall 310 10 49 4
Warren 671 22 40 9
Washington 918 17 27 5
Wayne 606 20 53 8
Webster 142 11 52 10
Wilkinson 111 9 5 2
Winston 336 13 40 10
Yalobusha 231 9 35 7
Yazoo 597 7 20 2
Total 40,829 1,332 3,122 642

 

 

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

The Dart: Local woman answers call of the wild

News

Vidalia High School celebrates 91 graduates

News

ACCS seniors graduate, and ‘It is well with their souls’

News

Police investigating shooting that involved GMC Yukon being driven into house

News

John Lewis, hero of American civil rights movement, dies at 80

News

Man killed in Friday night shooting

News

Ferriday High celebrates graduating class

News

Natchez man helps farmers bring Trump tribute to soybean field

News

Plans for new high school progressing

News

Sunday Focus: What are plans for back to school?

News

New mayor, aldermen take oaths at ceremony Friday

News

Teachers express varied feelings, concerns about returning to schools

COVID-19

State reports another big 1-day jump in COVID-19 numbers

News

Second Mississippi lawmaker hospitalized with COVID-19; ‘This is real folks, if you aren’t paying attention!’

News

AMBER ALERT: Police say this man took two small children today in Mississippi

News

Report: Natchez driver’s license center closed due to COVID-19

News

Your Take: Bonding together

News

Owner hopes artwork disappearance spurs conversation about mural ordinance

News

Local lawsuit claims police brutality

News

Officials: Not too late to complete census forms

News

Concordia Parish Academy honors 10 graduates Tuesday evening

News

Mississippi sheriff reports inmates rioted, set fire to jail; no injuries reported

News

‘It’s not safe at this point’ – With spiraling COVID-19 cases Mississippi teachers to rally against reopening schools

News

3 juveniles face charges in Sunday night killing in Clayton