Mississippi reports 4th straight day of 1,000-plus new COVID-19 cases

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday reported the state’s highest-ever one-day jump in confirmed COVID-19 cases with 1,017 new cases.

Also, on the Saturday the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 14 new COVID-19 deaths and 853 patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state’s hospitals.

Adams County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by one case to 402 cases and the county’s death toll remains at 21.

Mississippi’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 41,846 and 1,346 deaths since the pandemic began March 11.

On Friday, the Adams County Emergency Management Agency reported the county had 66 active cases and on Monday Merit Health Natchez had 10 patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

MSDH reports 142 long-term care facilities such as nursing homes in the state now have active outbreaks where an outbreak is defined as one or more cases among residents or staff.

Adams County has a total of 44 long-term care facility cases reported since the outbreak began with 11 confirmed deaths in long-term care facilities.

More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus and statewide testing locations, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

