July 19, 2020

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday reported the state’s highest-ever one-day jump in confirmed COVID-19 cases with 1,017 new cases. (MSDH)

Mississippi reports 4th straight day of 1,000-plus new COVID-19 cases

By Staff Reports

Published 1:58 pm Saturday, July 18, 2020

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday reported the state’s highest-ever one-day jump in confirmed COVID-19 cases with 1,017 new cases.

Also, on the Saturday the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 14 new COVID-19 deaths and 853 patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state’s hospitals.

Adams County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by one case to 402 cases and the county’s death toll remains at 21.

Mississippi’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 41,846 and 1,346 deaths since the pandemic began March 11.

On Friday, the Adams County Emergency Management Agency reported the county had 66 active cases and on Monday Merit Health Natchez had 10 patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

MSDH reports 142 long-term care facilities such as nursing homes in the state now have active outbreaks where an outbreak is defined as one or more cases among residents or staff.

Adams County has a total of 44 long-term care facility cases reported since the outbreak began with 11 confirmed deaths in long-term care facilities.

More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus and statewide testing locations, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

 

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 402 21 44 11
Alcorn 143 2 1 1
Amite 134 4 13 2
Attala 403 23 89 19
Benton 75 0 1 0
Bolivar 542 18 42 6
Calhoun 225 5 23 4
Carroll 216 11 45 9
Chickasaw 326 19 35 11
Choctaw 89 4 0 0
Claiborne 330 11 43 9
Clarke 249 25 19 9
Clay 289 12 2 1
Coahoma 285 7 1 0
Copiah 727 19 30 3
Covington 458 6 2 0
Desoto 2265 20 23 5
Forrest 1140 45 96 29
Franklin 60 2 3 1
George 151 3 1 0
Greene 152 10 34 6
Grenada 691 14 52 8
Hancock 187 14 8 4
Harrison 1356 18 90 10
Hinds 3520 69 158 25
Holmes 631 43 97 20
Humphreys 202 10 19 6
Issaquena 14 1 0 0
Itawamba 177 8 34 7
Jackson 1018 20 63 6
Jasper 287 6 1 0
Jefferson 138 3 3 0
Jefferson Davis 146 4 3 1
Jones 1342 52 159 35
Kemper 194 15 38 9
Lafayette 577 4 42 1
Lamar 759 8 3 2
Lauderdale 1054 83 203 54
Lawrence 203 2 0 0
Leake 677 21 3 0
Lee 747 24 66 15
Leflore 628 56 183 41
Lincoln 590 35 115 27
Lowndes 629 17 42 8
Madison 1681 44 143 20
Marion 383 12 15 2
Marshall 370 4 12 1
Monroe 507 43 124 36
Montgomery 213 3 0 0
Neshoba 1065 81 107 33
Newton 416 10 7 1
Noxubee 303 10 16 3
Oktibbeha 689 28 132 18
Panola 549 6 3 1
Pearl River 355 32 50 12
Perry 108 5 0 0
Pike 576 25 47 12
Pontotoc 472 6 3 1
Prentiss 172 6 24 3
Quitman 121 1 0 0
Rankin 1402 21 63 7
Scott 872 16 15 3
Sharkey 63 0 1 0
Simpson 515 5 3 0
Smith 301 12 53 8
Stone 98 2 2 1
Sunflower 632 11 1 0
Tallahatchie 285 4 3 1
Tate 452 17 28 10
Tippah 181 11 0 0
Tishomingo 151 1 2 0
Tunica 138 3 12 2
Union 319 11 20 8
Walthall 342 12 54 6
Warren 686 22 41 9
Washington 940 17 27 5
Wayne 623 20 53 8
Webster 140 11 52 10
Wilkinson 121 11 5 2
Winston 340 13 40 10
Yalobusha 234 9 35 7
Yazoo 603 7 20 2
Total 41,846 1,346 3,142 647

 

 

