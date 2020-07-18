expand
July 19, 2020

Police investigating shooting that involved GMC Yukon being driven into house

By Scott Hawkins

Published 11:57 am Saturday, July 18, 2020

NATCHEZ — Natchez police are investigating a Friday night shooting that injured a man in his arm.

Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong said police received a call about a shot fired in the Daisy Street area at approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday as officers were investigating an unrelated fatal shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Police arrived on the scene of the Daisy Street shooting to find a GMC Yukon that had been driven into the front of a house in the 1200 block of Daisy Street.

“No one in the house was injured,” Armstrong said. “Later dispatch got a call about a suspicious person coming out of the woods down the street from the house.”

Police did not locate the subject, but later, Armstrong said, police got a call from Merit Health Natchez about a man being treated in the emergency room for a gunshot to the arm.

Armstrong said the initial investigation revealed the man had been in a dispute about money that escalated in to an altercation that led to the shooting and the Yukon being driven into the front of the house.

“We have identified a suspect in the shooting,” Armstrong said.

No arrests have been made as of Saturday morning in the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

