Vidalia High School celebrates 91 graduates

VIDALIA —Heat and sunshine beat down upon 91 Vidalia High School graduates and their parents during the school’s graduation ceremony Friday evening on the Vidalia High School football field.

Kelli Golmon was the Valedictorian for Vidalia High School. She is the daughter of Jim Golmon and Shelly Golmon, and she spoke about how her classmates missed out on the traditional events of senior year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While it is extremely devastating that this happened during our year, our community worked toward making our senior year memorable in the best possible way,” Golmon said. “Never the less, I want to say we made it. We have accomplished one of the major milestones in our lives.

“Today is not just about reminiscing about the past. Today is about moving forward in our future. I have no doubt with what we have learned at VHS that we will blossom into the young men and women that we strive to be.”

During the Vidalia High graduation, four Concordia Parish diploma awards were given out. Hannah Boudreaux, Golmon, Harley Rawles and Abigail Worthy received the diploma awards.

Worthy and Ethan Evans were the two Salutatorians for Vidalia High. Worthy is the daughter of Fred and Vicki Worthy.

In Worthy’s Salutatorian speech, Worthy spoke about how she remembered singing sad songs in middle school and said she realized everything was going to be OK.

“It sounds so stupidly cliché to tell everyone that it is going to be OK,” Worthy said. “As I stand here doing something that I would never imagine possible, going to my dream school in August for what I always wanted to do. I remember how lost and alone I felt when I was younger and I realized everything was going to be OK.”

Evans spoke after Jasmine Jackson sang “Seasons of Love” from the Broadway musical “Rent.” He is the son of Delbert Evans and Jessica Evans. In Ethan’s Salutatorian speech, he spoke about the importance of the teachers and families at Vidalia High.

“My classmates and I will never forget what you have done for us for the past three years of our lives,” Evans said in his Salutatorian speech. “It is amazing to think we are finally leaving our high school days behind. Life is a journey and this chapter of life is finally ending. We still have many mistakes to be made and many adventures to go on. The world is endless to us.”

The Vikings 2020 graduation ended with the graduates walking out to “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifia featuring Charlie Puth.