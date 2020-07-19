expand
July 20, 2020

Mississippi’s COVID-19 cases rise, filling state’s hospitals

By Staff Reports

Published 1:06 pm Sunday, July 19, 2020

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health on Sunday reported 792 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 10 new COVID-19 deaths with 895 patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state’s hospitals.

“Hospitalizations for COVID-19 as well as ICU demand have risen to critical levels,” MSDH tweeted on Saturday. “Mississippians need to step up and take action to control COVID-19 and bring hospitalizations down to ensure availability of care for everyone.”

The MSDH also offered the following advice to Mississippians:

“What You Can Do:

“Social distancing is still critical to stop the spread of COVID-19. Keep plenty of distance between yourself and others.

“Wearing a mask or face covering can sharply reduce the risk of passing COVID-19 on to others.

“Wearing a mask is strongly recommended whenever you are in public places with others around you.

“Most people spreading COVID-19 do not know they are infected.

“Remind others that precautions remain essential, and set an example by your actions.”

Adams County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by one case in Sunday’s report to 408 cases and the county’s death toll rose by one to 22.

Mississippi’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 42,638 and 1,355 deaths since the pandemic began March 11.

On Friday, the Adams County Emergency Management Agency reported the county had 66 active cases and on Monday Merit Health Natchez had 10 patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

MSDH reports 140 long-term care facilities such as nursing homes in the state now have active outbreaks where an outbreak is defined as one or more cases among residents or staff.

Adams County has a total of 44 long-term care facility cases reported since the outbreak began with 11 confirmed deaths in long-term care facilities.

More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus and statewide testing locations, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

 

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 408 22
Alcorn 148 2
Amite 136 4
Attala 404 23
Benton 77 0
Bolivar 550 18
Calhoun 241 5
Carroll 218 11
Chickasaw 330 19
Choctaw 89 4
Claiborne 336 11
Clarke 250 25
Clay 294 12
Coahoma 410 7
Copiah 731 20
Covington 463 6
Desoto 2347 20
Forrest 1161 45
Franklin 63 2
George 163 3
Greene 154 10
Grenada 695 15
Hancock 190 14
Harrison 1387 18
Hinds 3579 70
Holmes 631 43
Humphreys 203 10
Issaquena 14 1
Itawamba 184 8
Jackson 1081 21
Jasper 287 6
Jefferson 141 3
Jefferson Davis 150 4
Jones 1346 53
Kemper 194 15
Lafayette 586 4
Lamar 772 8
Lauderdale 1075 83
Lawrence 207 2
Leake 677 21
Lee 768 24
Leflore 632 56
Lincoln 593 36
Lowndes 639 17
Madison 1691 44
Marion 398 12
Marshall 375 4
Monroe 511 43
Montgomery 219 3
Neshoba 1074 81
Newton 435 10
Noxubee 306 10
Oktibbeha 688 27 *
Panola 565 6
Pearl River 363 32
Perry 110 5
Pike 582 25
Pontotoc 478 6
Prentiss 178 6
Quitman 123 1
Rankin 1415 22
Scott 873 16
Sharkey 64 0
Simpson 522 5
Smith 301 12
Stone 100 2
Sunflower 633 11
Tallahatchie 290 4
Tate 460 18
Tippah 190 11
Tishomingo 155 1
Tunica 146 3
Union 323 11
Walthall 345 12
Warren 690 22
Washington 953 18
Wayne 622 20
Webster 141 11
Wilkinson 121 11
Winston 348 13
Yalobusha 236 9
Yazoo 610 7
Total 42,638 1,355

 

