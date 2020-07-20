Crime reports: Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Montrell Arnez Beverly, 35, 100 Dumas Drive, on a charge of aggravated assault. No bond set.

William Cory Stein, 30, 2304 Veto Road, McCall Creek, on charges of hit and run and property damage. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Edwins Holmes, 67, 14 Roosevelt Drive, on charges of false information and shoplifting. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Tennessee Harrison, 68, 67 St. Catherine Street, on a charge of hit and run. Bond set at $750.

Reports — Monday

Hit and run on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Welfare check on D’Evereux Drive.

Simple assault on Dumas Drive.

Suspicious activity on D’Evereux Drive.

Suspicious activity on John Glenn Avenue.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Petit larceny on North Shields Lane.

Road hazard on John R. Junkin Drive.

Disturbance on Main Street.

Alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Loud noise on Lafitte Street.

Unwanted subject on East Franklin Street.

Simple assault on Itasca Drive.

Traffic stop on D’Evereux Drive.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Fire on John R. Junkin Drive.

Warrant on Spring Street.

Warrant on Reynolds Street.

Malicious mischief on MS Avenue.

Fraud on D’Evereux Drive.

Simple assault on Jefferson Street.

Shoplifting on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Lewis Drive.

Road hazard on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Ratcliff Road.

Disturbance on John R. Junkin Drive.

Suspicious activity on D’Evereux Drive.

Alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Suspicious activity on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Broadway Street.

Welfare check on John R. Junkin Drive.

Alarm on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Loud noise on South Circle Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Michael John Blanton, 26, 2801 Marquette Ave., on a charge of failure to appear. Released on a bond of $1,000.

Jeremy Lane Pendergraft, 37, 5003 Universal Ave., possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and trespassing. Bond set at $1,000.

Reports — Sunday

Disturbance on Sandpiper Road.

Suspicious activity on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Suspicious activity on U.S. 61 South.

Loud noise on Jason Court.

Welfare check on U.S. 61 North.

Prowler on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Shots fired on Red Loop Road.

Trespassing on Baker Drive.

Trespassing on Farr Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Jeremy Johnson, 25, 27393 LA 15, Ferriday, on a probation and parole warrant. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

Medical call on LA 15.

Complaint on Barner Road.

Theft on Townsend Lane.

Fight on Ron Road.

Loud noise on LA 568.

Reports — Sunday

Disturbance on LA 15.

Medical call on Miranda Drive.

Medical call on Cowan Street.

Fire on Robert Weber Road.

Fire on Fisherman Drive.

Theft on Leo Ivy Road.

Medical call on Goodin Drive.

Disturbance on Sixth Street.

Medical call on Sixth Street.

Accident on Carter Street.

Disturbance on Ron Road.

Complaint on LA 129.

Reckless driving on Kyle Road.

Juvenile problem on Belle Grove Circle.

Warrant on U.S. 84.

Unwanted person on Crestview Drive.

Complaint on Indian Village Road.

Reports — Saturday

Complaint on Smith Lane.

Complaint on Talley Drive.

Child endangerment on Carter Street.

Unwanted person on Railroad Drive.

Medical call on Bayou Drive.

Unwanted person on U.S. 84.

Miscellaneous call on LA 568.

Medical call on Carter Street.

Automobile accident on U.S. 84.

Unwanted person on Eugene Road.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Danneille Shuff, 34, 323 Airport Road, on a charge of cruelty to juveniles. No bond set.

Arrests — Sunday

Karl Galland, 38, 4910 Judy St., on a charge of felony theft. Bond set at $30,000.

Brea A. Beeton, 43, 4910 Judy St., Greenwood, on a charge of felony theft. Bond set at $20,000.

Reports — Saturday

Accident on Carter Street.

Property damage at Walmart.

Harassment at South Spruce Street.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Ferriday Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Natchez Fire Department

Unavailable.

Vidalia Fire Department

Unavailable.

Ferriday Fire Department

Unavailable.

Concordia Fire District No. 2

Unavailable.