expand
July 20, 2020

Jessica Danielle Moffett, Joshua Ashton Paulk Holland (Submitted, Photo)

Moffett-Holland

By Staff Reports

Published 9:00 am Monday, July 20, 2020

Jimmy and Ginger Moffett of Natchez announce the engagement of their daughter, Jessica Danielle Moffett, to Joshua Ashton Paulk Holland, son of Mr. Wayne Holland Jr. of Parhmas, Louisina, and Mrs. Bridgette Holland of Monterey, Louisiana.

She is a graduate of Adams County Christian School in Natchez and a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg receiving a master’s degree in school counseling and guidance services.

She is employed by Concordia Parish Schools in Vidalia, Louisiana.

She is the granddaughter of Nathan and Elizabeth Calhoun of Natchez and the late Bilbo and Bonnie Sue Moffett of Fayette.

The groom is a graduate of Monterey High School in Monterey and a graduate of Louisiana Delta Community College in Monroe, LA receiving a degree in Electrical Technology. He is employed by Cauthen Electric in Natchez. He is the grandson of David and Linda Paulk of Larto, Louisiana and of Wayne Sr. and Delores Holland of Parhams, Louisiana.

The wedding will be Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at 6:30 in the evening at Soldiers Retreat, the home of Dr. and Mrs. Charles Borum in Natchez.

A reception will follow at Natchez Community Center, but pending Covid-19 guidelines may take place outside at the wedding ceremony location.

Formal invitations will be sent to out-of-town guests only.

