Natchez police ask for help in locating shooting supect

NATCHEZ — Natchez police investigators are asking for help in locating the suspect in Friday night shooting that ended with a GMC Yukon being driven into a house and a man with a gunshot wound being treated at the Merit Health Natchez emergency room.

Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong said police have an arrest warrant for Revonte Fletcher who is wanted for aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Fletcher, Armstrong said, had a dispute with the victim over money while they were in the vicinity of Inez Street at Daisy Street and Fletcher fired a gun at the victim striking him in the arm as the victim was in the vehicle.

The victim then attempted to drive the vehicle toward Fletcher and ended up running the Yukon into a house.

“We certainly want the help of the public in trying to locate (Fletcher),” Armstrong said. “He has an active warrant and nobody should be trying to harbor him in any kind of way. If so, they could be arrested for that themselves.”

The Natchez Police Department can be reached at 601-445-5565, and Crime Stoppers, to report information anonymously, can be reached at 601-442-5000.