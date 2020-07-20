expand
July 20, 2020

Robert Lester Dodd

By Staff Reports

Published 4:54 pm Monday, July 20, 2020

July 26, 1930 – July 19, 2020
FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Robert Lester Dodd, 89, of Ferriday, LA will be held at the First Baptist Church of Ferriday on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Bro. Roger Johnson and Bro. Cecil Carroll officiating.  Internment will follow at Central Cemetery, Wisner, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends at the First Baptist Church of Ferriday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 22, 2020. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.

