Court case conclusions: Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of July 10-16:

James Gay Sturgis charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Charles Winstead charged with felony false pretense. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Mary L. McQuarters charged with extortion. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Danteria Johnson charged with hindering prosecution. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Charles Edward Dye charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Darrell J. Batey charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Milton Strauder charged with possession of marijuana. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of July 10-16:

Criminal cases:

None.

Civil cases:

None.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, July 15:

Ricardo Dewon Page, 26, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Sentenced to 90 days to serve in jail. No fine given.

John Guy Sanders II, no age given, pleaded guilty to simple assault – domestic violence. Sentenced to 24 hours to serve. No contact with Ana Alicia Sanders. Banned from 130 Brightwood. Fine set at $748.75.

April Miller McMiller, 49, found not guilty after trial of simple assault.

Shakerria L. McGee, 26, pleaded guilty to reduced charge of disturbing the peace. Fine set at $748.75.

Tremaine Rapheal Mitchell, 30, pleaded guilty to simple assault – domestic violence. Sentenced to 45 days with 40 days suspended. Credit given for two days served. Three days to serve. Must attend anger management class. Fine set at $798.75.

Tuesday, July 14:

Jessie Avon Davis, 63, charged with two counts of burglary: all but dwelling. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Charles Edward Jones, 47, charged with credit cards; use to obtain things of value/to operate ATM with intent to defraud. Failure to appear.

Nikki Swearenger, 42, charged with aggravated assault; attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Ernest Charles Thomas, 31, charged with aggravated assault; attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury. Case remanded to files.

Chetara Brioun Johnson, 28, charged with false pretenses reduced to petit larceny. Continuance for misdemeanor plea – owes $71.24.

George Lindelle Minor, 26, charged with simple assault – domestic violence. Case remanded to files.

Austin Tyler Petty, 20, charged with malicious mischief: greater than $25,000. Case bound over to a grand jury.