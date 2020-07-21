Free COVID-19 testing offered Wednesday in Natchez

Free COVID-19 testing will be offered from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Adams County Safe Room at 323 Liberty Road, Natchez.

The University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday July 22nd will open a mobile COVID-19 sample collection site for one day only.

The appointment-only testing is free of charge and offered by the University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Mississippi State Department of Health to Mississippians who have been screened as being at-risk of infection and will give a specimen sample, via a nose swab, without exiting their vehicle.

Residents who live in and around the Natchez-Adams County area and experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus must first go through an online free screening at: www.umc.edu/covidscreening. Those without a smartphone can call (601) 496-7200.

MSDH, has expanded its guidelines and is now recommending testing for anyone with known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus, who feel they should be tested .

Those meeting the criteria above will be given an appointment.

At the collection site, providers wearing protective gear will come to the vehicle window to retrieve specimens for testing to be performed at the MSDH Public Health Lab. Those being tested are not permitted to leave their vehicle.

UMMC will notify those tested of the results and give further instructions.