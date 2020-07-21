expand
July 21, 2020

Miss-Lou sports history: July 22

By Patrick Jones

Published 1:22 pm Tuesday, July 21, 2020

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Janice Davis of Natchez, competing for the USA World Junior Team, places second to Natasha Stanton of Philadelphia, Pa. in the 400-meter dash in the inaugural International Junior Meet in Quebec, Canada.

TEN YEARS AGO

Christopher White strikes out seven as the Natchez 12s beat Lawrence County 16-2 in Game 1 and Will Moffett homers in an 8-7 win over Wesson in Game 2 to win the Dixie Youth South State Tournament.

FIVE YEARS AGO

Paige Bryan pitches five strong innings while Taylor Rodgers and Katelin Temple each have RBI singles as the Ferriday Gators defeat Alexandria 6-1 to win the Dixie Debs State Tournament championship.

