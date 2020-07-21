expand
Ad Spot

July 21, 2020

SWAC postpones fall sports, eyes spring football

By The Associated Press

Published 1:19 pm Tuesday, July 21, 2020

The Southwestern Athletic Conference has postponed its fall athletic competition because of the COVID-19 pandemic and hopes to hold a shortened football season during the spring semester.

The SWAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors announced the decision Monday amid an increase of coronavirus cases in the South. Fall sports impacted include men’s and women’s cross country, football, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

The SWAC is planning to play a seven-game schedule in football after an eight-week training period that starts in January. Each team would play six league games with the option to play one nonconference game.

Plans for the other sports and the football championship game will be announced later.

Athletes will be able to attend classes, training and practices in the fall.

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

Nearly half of Mississippi residents under coronavirus face mask mandate

News

Car smashes into downtown building; Police investigating two-vehicle wreck

News

Natchez police ask for help in locating shooting supect

COVID-19

Mississippi reports another record high new COVID-19 cases

News

The Dart: Local woman answers call of the wild

News

Vidalia High School celebrates 91 graduates

News

ACCS seniors graduate, and ‘It is well with their souls’

News

Police investigating shooting that involved GMC Yukon being driven into house

News

John Lewis, hero of American civil rights movement, dies at 80

News

Man killed in Friday night shooting

News

Ferriday High celebrates graduating class

News

Natchez man helps farmers bring Trump tribute to soybean field

News

Plans for new high school progressing

News

Sunday Focus: What are plans for back to school?

News

New mayor, aldermen take oaths at ceremony Friday

News

Teachers express varied feelings, concerns about returning to schools

COVID-19

State reports another big 1-day jump in COVID-19 numbers

News

Second Mississippi lawmaker hospitalized with COVID-19; ‘This is real folks, if you aren’t paying attention!’

News

AMBER ALERT: Police say this man took two small children today in Mississippi

News

Report: Natchez driver’s license center closed due to COVID-19

News

Your Take: Bonding together

News

Owner hopes artwork disappearance spurs conversation about mural ordinance

News

Local lawsuit claims police brutality

News

Officials: Not too late to complete census forms