Deondre Lebron Griggs

FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Deondre L. Griggs, 16, of Ferriday, LA, who died at Riverland Medical Center, will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. from the Faithful Followers Evangelist Ministries in Wisner, LA under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at Ferriday Cemetery with Prophet Kevin Davis officiating.

Visitation will be held Friday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Social distancing and masks are required at both services.

Mr. Griggs is survived by his parents, Ronnie Griggs and Marcie Perkins; two brothers, Ronnie Perkins and Marke’Onta Perkins; one sister, Ronquiell Johnson; one niece, Ariah Johnson; maternal grandmother, Joanna Taylor; paternal grandmother, Pauline Griggs Matthews; eight aunts and seven uncles.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Harrison Hooper, and paternal grandfather, L.T. Griggs Sr.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.