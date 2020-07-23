expand
July 23, 2020

Cossar

Anne Marie Hicks Cossar

Published 1:45 pm Thursday, July 23, 2020

Sept. 14, 1939 – July 22, 2020

NATCHEZ — Anne Marie Hicks Cossar passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She was a resident of Belhaven Senior Care in Jackson, MS. and was suffering from end stages dementia and was recently diagnosed with COVID-19. As a friend recently said, “Anne Marie was brave, strong, caring and always happy. We know she is dancing in heaven today!”

Anne Marie was born in Stanford, Connecticut on Sept. 14, 1939. In her youth, her family moved to Natchez, Mississippi where she graduated from Natchez High School. For college, she attended MSCW and graduated from Ole Miss with an English degree. While at Ole Miss she was a member of Kappa Delta sorority. In 1961 she was named Queen of the Natchez Pilgrimage.

She was married in 1961 to Bill Cossar and their family moved to Brandon, Mississippi in 1970. She worked for years in the health care field in medical records.  She also spent time tutoring children and worked as a substitute teacher.  She was a member of the Brandon Garden Club, Ole Miss Alumni Association, member of the DAR, and Brandon United Methodist Church. She also enjoyed volunteering for many local charities.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Swink and Connie Hicks of Natchez, her brother Dr. Swink Hicks, Jr of Madison and her son Bill Cossar, Jr.

She is survived by her daughter and caregiver Connie Lee Cossar of Jackson, her son Harper Cossar (Heather) of Atlanta, GA, her sister Jean Hicks Priester (Bill) of Memphis, TN, sister-in-law Susan Hicks of Madison, and sister and brother-in-laws Elizabeth and John Cossar of Madison and Louanne and George Cossar, Jr. of Charleston, MS, her ex-husband Bill Cossar of Charleston, MS., and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank her caregivers over the years from Belhaven and Brookdale (Rhonda Hofsass) as well as her sitter Ella Baker, nurse April Bridges from Baptist Hospice, Dr. Scott Gibson (UMMC Geriatics) and Sue Ann Menge from The MIND Center.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to The MIND Center c/o Development Office, 2500 North State Street, Jackson, MS 39216.

A private family burial will be held on Monday, July 27 at Natchez City Cemetery. Sebrell Funeral Home is in charge of handling arrangements.

