Author Lee Jones

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Author Lee “DeeDee” Jones, 70, who passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Merit Health will be Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Sunset View Cemetery under the direction of Webb/Winfield Funeral Home.

Dee Dee drove cross-country for 22 years. Initially, he helped families move locally and then out of state with such companies as Doughty Moving and Storage and David New.

He is preceded in death by his mother Myra Jones, and son, Orinthia Marquis Baley.

Survivors include his wife, Lonnie Jean Jones; two sons, Byron Jones of Baton Rouge, La. and Ronald Bailey and wife Nyla of Natchez, Ms.; one daughter Rachea Bailey of Vidalia, La; two brothers, Charles Edward and wife Dianne, of St. Peters, Mo. And Albert “Pete” Jones and wife Sarah of Vidalia, La.; one sister, Ruth Nelson of Celina, Texas; aunt and uncle Willie Rose Givens and Jackie Robinson, both of St. Louis, Missouri; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.