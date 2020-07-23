expand
July 23, 2020

Linda Marie Nettles

By Staff Reports

Published 6:26 pm Thursday, July 23, 2020

July 2, 1953 – July 20, 2020

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Linda Marie Nettles, 67, of Gilbert, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Bro. John Collard officiating. Interment will follow at Natchez City Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Linda Marie Nettles was born on Thursday, July 2, 1953, in Natchez, MS. and passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, in Winnsboro, LA. She loved to fish and was a member of the Franklin Parish Red Hat Ladies.

She was preceded in death by her husband- Nathan J. Gauthier, Sr.; parents- Jim and Marlene Ates Nettles; sister- Jerri Hayden; two brothers- Ray Nettles and Robert Nettles; son- Billy J. Gauthier; and grandson- Jonathan Gauthier.

She leaves behind her son- Nathan J. Gauthier, Jr. & his wife Stephanie of Natchez, MS; sister- Irene Nettles of Natchez, MS; three grandchildren- Melinda Gauthier, Gary Gray, Jr., and Casey Floyd, Jr.; seven great-grandchildren- Kali Gray, Mason Gray, Grayson Gray, Isaac Floyd, Aiden Floyd, Layla Floyd, and Everleigh Ann Floyd; and close friend- Leo Miller. She leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Pallbearers will be Gary Gray, Jr., Casey Floyd, Jr., Leo Miller and Herbert Murray, Jr.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home, Ferriday on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.

