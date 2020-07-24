Vidalia mayor, aldermen sworn into office Friday

VIDALIA — Newly elected officials for the Town of Vidalia were sworn into office on Friday at the Vidalia Conference and Convention Center.

Buz Craft who won reelection to as mayor of Vidalia said Friday was a day of celebration for the newly elected office holders.

Vidalia Aldermen Tommy Probst and Robert Gardner Jr., who both won reelection, were sworn in on Friday.

Probst retains his position as Alderman of District 3 while Gardner retains his position as Alderman of District 2.

Alderwoman Rosa Irving-Demby of District 1 was not in attendance Friday and will be sworn at a later date, Craft said.

Gardner said today is a new day for Vidalia.

“I’m going to fight hard to get the pumping station in District 2 where we voted for it to go,” Gardner said. “The people of District 2 need that pumping station. Whatever the citizens need I am here for them. I appreciate their support and for keeping me in office. I love them dearly and this is going to be a brand new day for the next four years.”

Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill who won reelection also was sworn in on Friday.