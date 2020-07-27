expand
Concordia Parish reports jump in COVID-19 cases last week

By Scott Hawkins

Published 9:11 am Monday, July 27, 2020

Concordia Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness reported Monday morning the office had received reports of 43 new verified COVID-19 Cases from July 22 to July 26.

The latest cases make a total of 251 positive COVID-19 cases and a total of 11 deaths reported to Concordia Parish OHSEP.

The latest updated does not include patients who have been tested positive more than once and is the total individuals who have tested positive

Due to the extensive list the Concordia Parish OHSEP did not release details of each patient on Monday.

Below are COVID-19 statistics compiled by the Concordia Parish OHSEP since the pandemic began in March.

171 African American
67 Caucasian
12 Hispanic
   
150 Female
101 Male
   
91 Active Cases
149 Inactive Cases
11 Deaths
   
36 20 – 29 years old
26 30 – 39 years old
38 40 – 49 years old
47 50 – 59 years old
36 60 – 69 years old
16 70 – 79 years old
14 80 – 89 years old
0 90 – 99 years old
17 Under 20 years old
21 Unknown age

 

