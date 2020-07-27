expand
July 27, 2020

Court case conclusions: Tuesday, July 28, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 11:30 am Monday, July 27, 2020

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of July 17-23:

Travis K. Ware charged with possession of a controlled substance: crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Kendrell L. Davis charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Anna Jean Brown charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jeremy Dukes charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jeremy Dukes charged with possession of a controlled substance: marijuana with intent. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jeremy Dukes charged with possession of a controlled substance: crack cocaine with intent. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jeremy Dukes charged with possession of a stolen weapon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jeremy Dukes charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jearmie O’Neal charged with simple assault – domestic violence. Case dismissed.

 

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of July 17-23:

Criminal cases:

None.

 

Civil cases:

None.

 

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, July 22:

Jackie Coleman Merritt II, 40, pleaded guilty to public drunk/vile or profane language in public. Sentenced to three days suspended. Fine set at $350.00.

Antonio Cartize Turner, no age given, pleaded guilty to reckless driving. Fine set at $262.50.

Antonio Cartize Turner, no age given, pleaded guilty to no insurance. Fine set at $452.50.

Antonio Cartize Turner, no age given, pleaded guilty to DUS. Fine set at $652.50.

Cameron Leshun Washington, 19, pleaded guilty to controlled substance: first/second offender/unlawful possession of marijuana <30g. Parole. Fine set at $523.75.

Kierra D. Bacon, 26, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace by fighting. Sentenced to 30 days with 28 days suspended. To serve 48 hours in jail. Fine set at $748.75.

Shaniya Dajenika Brown, 21, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace by fighting. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Shannon Imone White, 36, charged with shoplifting/merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Case dismissed.

Destiny Nicole Johnson, 23, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Fine set at $748.75.

Natasha Renee Johnson, 30, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

