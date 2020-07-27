expand
Ad Spot

July 27, 2020

Marian Eileen Myers Haigh

By Staff Reports

Published 11:23 am Monday, July 27, 2020

Feb. 18, 1932 – July 23, 2020

NATCHEZ — A private family graveside service for Marian Eileen Myers Haigh will be at the Natchez National Cemetery. She will be interred with her husband of 64 years, Norman M. Haigh. Service will be under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Mrs. Haigh was born February 18, 1932, in Twin Falls, Idaho and died July 23, 2020, in Vidalia, LA. She was a loving and devoted homemaker to her husband and four children. Mrs. Haigh enjoyed gardens, reading, poetry, cooking and was an artist. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by husband, Norman M. Haigh, Jr., son, Thomas David Haigh, parents, Carl and Gladys Myers, brother, Roy Meyers, brother, Ralph Myers, sister, Alleela Myers Goodwin and husband, Bill Goodwin, sister, Marjorie Myers Sharp and brother, Carl “Sonny” Myers.

Survivors include daughter, Marian “Bunnie” Haigh and husband, Peter van Bavel of Austin, TX., daughter, Barbara Haigh Bamer of Natchez, MS., son, Stephen Kelly Haigh and wife, Melinda Ewing Haigh of Birdsboro, PA., daughter in law, Barbara Gilbert Haigh of Sicily Island, LA. and Baton Rouge, LA. Grandchildren, Thomas Andrew Haigh and Anita Thompson of Vicksburg, MS., Kenneth Robert Bamer and wife, Hope Bamer of Glouster, MS., Stephen Michael Bamer and fiancé, Ashley Smith of Round Rock, TX., Katie Haigh Wagner and husband, Derek Wagner of Philadelphia, PA., and Thomas Enright and wife, Virginia Middleton Enright of Sicily Island, LA and Baton Rouge, LA., 14 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, Wanda Myers of TX., brothers, Don Myers of Magazine, AR., Marlin Myers and wife, Kaye Myers of Cabot, AR., Leland Myers of Booneville, AR., sisters, Frances Turner and husband, Carl Turner of Havana, AR., Dorothy Hicks of Paris, AR. and Patricia Corbitt of Magazine AR. She will also be missed by a host of friends, nieces, and nephews.

At a later date, the family will announce a Celebration of Life gathering for Mrs. Haigh. The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorials be made to Natchez-Adams County Humane Society or the charity of your choice. To leave an online condolence visit youngsfh.com.

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

Majority of Mississippi educators support delaying school start or virtual learning, new survey shows

News

The Dart: Two close friends remember good times

News

Natchez Police Department uses fabric cover to help with department investigations

News

Callaway appointed city attorney for new adminsitration

News

Vidalia police officer disciplined

News

Local woman helps start nonprofit to feed families during pandemic

News

Vidalia mayor, aldermen sworn into office Friday

COVID-19

Gov. Reeves adds restrictions as COVID numbers climb

News

Mississippi health official: Delaying school opening could ‘make some sense’ in COVID-19 crisis

News

John Lewis to cross Edmund Pettus Bridge once more, this time as a fallen hero

News

New Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen sworn in Friday morning

News

Dan Gibson becomes new mayor of Natchez

News

Mississippi physician on virus doubters: ‘Some of them just have to go pee on the electric fence themselves’

News

Inauguration day is today for new mayor, city aldermen, municipal judge

News

Two inmates, one an accused murderer, escape from Mississippi county jail

News

Summer sports, bar hopping cause Mississippi virus spike, state official says

News

Richard Wright marker dedicated at Natchez library

News

Visitor center transferred to National Park Service

News

Mississippi woman’s birthday party turned into ‘living nightmare’ for family

News

Police searching for suspect who fled scene of drug arrest

News

Skull recovered Thursday from river banks at Anna’s Bottom

News

Video: Charles Evers discusses civil rights, the Black Lives Matter movement and why he supported President Trump

News

Locals recall Charles Evers as civil rights icon

News

Natchez civil rights activists foiled a plot to kill John Lewis in 1960s