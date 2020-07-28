expand
July 28, 2020

Whittley

Danica Rashawn Whittley

By Staff Reports

Published 5:21 pm Tuesday, July 28, 2020

July 14, 1985 – July 21, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Danica Rashawn Whittley, 35, of Irving, TX, who died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Dallas will be Friday, July 31, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at Mercy Seat Baptist Church Cemetery with Minister Moses Shillow officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the directions of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Danica was born July 14, 1985, in Natchez, the daughter of David C. Whittley and Debra A. Lyles Whittley. She enjoyed listening to music, spending time with family and enjoying life.

She is preceded in death by her mother Debra Ann Whittley; sister Shonnee Lyles; grandparents Hattie Mae and William Lyles, Sr. and James and Dorothy Whittley.

Danica leaves to cherish her memories her father; a daughter Destiny Whittley; brother Travon Lyles, Sr., grandson Dayley Whittley; aunts Ardra W. Shillow and husband Moses, Linda Perry and husband Joseph, Sr., Bridget Woods and husband Eric, Amber Shannon and husband Jamaal; uncle, Contreal Lyles and wife Julia, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.westgatefh.com.

