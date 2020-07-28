Fred Louis McDonald

Nov. 18, 1946 – July 21, 2020

DOLOROSA — Graveside services for Fred Lois McDonald, 73, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Winnfield, LA will be held 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Free Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Dolorosa

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Fred was born November 18, 1946, in Woodville, MS, the son of Janie Walker McDonald and Arthur McDonald. He attended Johnson Junior High and graduated from Wilkinson County Training School. Mr. McDonald worked for many years at Avondale Shipyard in New Orleans and was a member of Free Spring Baptist Church. Fred loved football especially the New Orleans Saints and also basketball.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Toni; brothers Arthur McDonald, Jr., and Ike McDonald and sister Bertha Lee McDonald.

He leaves to cherish his memories, one brother Johnny McDonald; sisters Mollie Long, Shirley Wells and Martha Griffin and husband Alvin and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com.