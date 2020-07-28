expand
July 28, 2020

Hoping Natchez board will work together

By Editorial Board

Published 7:29 pm Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Dan Gibson’s tenure as mayor got off to a positive start last week with an organizational meeting to make appointments to city offices including city attorney and other positions.

For the most part that meeting went well with only a few dissenting votes, which is understandable in such a situations.

The board approved Gibson’s recommendations of Bryan Callaway as city attorney, Nickita Banks, who had previously served as a public defender and judge in Claiborne County, as municipal judge pro tem and Tim Cotton as the municipal court prosecutor on split votes.

The board unanimously reappointed Servia Fortenberry as city clerk; Denise Bell, Pam Patterson and Rebecca Turner as deputy clerks; Silas Simons as the city auditor; Charlene Green as the municipal court clerk; and Velma Williams as the deputy clerk. Ward 6 Alderman Dan Dillard was unanimously appointed to serve as mayor pro tem.

So we are off on a new term of city government under a new administration.

We are encouraged by the mostly cohesive first meeting and have high hopes for great things to come in the next four years of this administration.

