NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Johnetta Williams Mouton, 84, of Natchez, who died Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Snellsville, GA will be held 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the Natchez National Cemetery with Pastor Carl Johnson officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Johnetta was born June 6, 1936, the daughter of Johnie Pearl Johnson and Louis Johnson. She attended Catholic School and was a Baptist. Johnetta enjoyed sewing and cooking.

Johnetta leaves to cherish her memories: one son Henry W. Williams and wife Dorn; one daughter, Rose J. Patterson and husband Ralph; one brother Pastor Carl Johnson and wife Bobby; two sisters Everline Johnson and Claudia White and husband Pastor LeRoy; ; three grandchildren, Tamara Johnson and husband Wilbur, Anthony Johnson and Henry Williams; three great-grandchildren Tyler, Erinn and Taylor and other relatives and friends.

