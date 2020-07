Dec. 25, 1961 – July 23, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside Services for Jerry Wayne Davis, 58 of Natchez, MS who died on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Merit Health Natchez will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home.