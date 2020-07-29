expand
July 30, 2020

Lonnie Reginald Poole

By Staff Reports

Published 5:39 pm Wednesday, July 29, 2020

NATCHEZ — A Graveside funeral for Lonnie Reginald “Reggie” Poole, 86, from Ferriday, who passed away July 3, 2020 in Shreveport, La. will be held Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Natchez, MS.

Rev. Clyde Ray Webber will officiate the service under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
Reggie was a lifelong resident of Ferriday, LA. He has spent the last five years living in Shreveport near his daughter, Tammy.  Becky and I understand this is a uniquely difficult time to say goodbye to our loved one and would like to convey to all “Please know our love and best wishes of health and safety to all our family is shared by our Father.  We stand strong on all our many wonderful beautiful memories of Dad, brother, uncle, Paw Paw and friend.”

Preceded in death by his wife Marlene Poole, parents Lonnie M. Poole and Ethel Poole of Ferriday, brothers, Burl and Murl Poole, sisters, Retta and Mae Poole of Ferriday, sister-in-law, Margaret Poole and son-in-law, Edwin Jackson.
He is survived by sisters Alpha Blount of Tyler TX., Nelva and husband Kent Moss of Lake Charles, La., Jerry Poole of Ridgecrest, La., Paul Wayne and wife Carolyn Poole of Ferriday; Daughters Becky Jackson of Ferriday, Tammy and husband Tommy Fleetwood of Shreveport, La., Grandchildren Katie and husband Robert Hiedel, Robert and Gabriel, great grandchildren Jaycee and Aria and multiple nephews and nieces scattered all over always loved and remembered.
It is with a heavy heart we say goodbye and at the same time smile to know he is in heaven with the rest of our family. Please in lieu of flowers make a donation to a charity of your choice.

 

