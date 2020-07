FERRIDAY — Graveside services for Naijee S. McMorris, 19, of Ferriday, who died at his residence, will be held Friday, July 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Ferriday Cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday.

