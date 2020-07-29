expand
July 30, 2020

Dan Gibson’s first act as Natchez mayor was to present a key to the city to outgoing Mayor Darryl Grennell along with a flag Gibson said he would propose as the new flag for the City of Natchez during the first official meeting of the new administration. The flag was adopted by the city on Tuesday as the City Seal Unity flag and will be a secondary flag for the city. The flag pictured here was a gift for outgoing Mayor Darryl Grennell and the adopted flag will not have Grennell's name on it. (Ben Hillyer, The Natchez Democrat)

Natchez adopts ‘City Seal Unity Flag’ as a second flag

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 5:35 pm Wednesday, July 29, 2020

NATCHEZ — Officials formally adopted a second flag to represent the City of Natchez seal while keeping the original Natchez flag during a Tuesday meeting.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson presented the new flag bearing the City of Natchez seal as a gift to outgoing mayor Darryl Grennell during the inauguration ceremony the the newly elected mayor, board of aldermen and municipal judge last week.

At the time, Gibson had said he hoped the flag would become the new city flag with approval from the Natchez Board of Aldermen.

Gibson said he since received feedback from both supporters of the City Seal Flag and the original city flag.

“We have received a lot of comments favorable to our city seal, which is a really inclusive city seal in that it tells the entire story in the history of Natchez. Although we love the city seal and we love the city seal flag, we have also received and we have heard a lot of input that favors the current city flag that Natchez has,” Gibson said.

The seal, Gibson said, honors all of the contributors to Natchez’s history with the placement of the Natchez Indian flanked by the French, British, Spanish and American flags. The seal is also circled by West African Adinkra symbols “Mmere Dane,” which means “change,” and “Boa me na me mmoa wo,” interpreted to mean “help me and let me help you.”

On the flag, the seal is positioned in the center of a wavy blue and white background.

Gibson said the blue of the flag represents the Mississippi River that allowed the City of Natchez to exist and the white represents purity and light.

Gibson also recommended during Tuesday’s meeting that the board amend the city seal so that it would include the words “in God we trust.”

A motion was made by Ward 1 Alderwoman Valencia Hall and seconded by Ward 4 Alderwoman Felicia-Bridgewater Irving to amend the seal so that the words “in God we trust” would be included and the motion passed unanimously.

The board also unanimously established the flag as the City Seal Flag, which would also be known as the “Unity Flag,” during Tuesday’s meeting.

