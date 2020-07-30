Former Sen. Bob Dearing dies at 85

NATCHEZ — Area residents are mourning the death of former Mississippi State Sen. Bob Dearing, who died Thursday in Natchez at the age of 85.

Dearing served 36 years in the Mississippi Legislature, first being elected to office in 1979 as a Democrat and serving for eight terms until he was defeated in 2011 by Republican Melanie Sojourner.

Four years later Dearing defeated Sojourner to recapture the seat he once held.

Dearing announced his intention to retire and not seek reelection to the senate in January 2019, saying he was ready to retire and Sojourner subsequently reclaimed the seat.

Born in Natchez in 1935, Dearing was the son of Weenonah Montgomery and Robert V. Dearing.

He was married to Shelley Paige Ditzler Dearing and had three children, Bo, Daye and Paige.

Daye Dearing said she and sister Paige knew her father as being loving, kind, generous, loyal and patient.

“Being patient was one of his best qualities,” Daye said. “He was honest, straightforward and a man of his word.”

A Sunday School teacher at the First Presbyterian Church in Natchez for as long as she can remember, Daye said faith played a very important role in her father’s life.

On social media, Dearing regularly greeted friends and followers every morning with passages from the Bible and the words “In the morning when I rise, give me Jesus.”

Daye said above all her father loved being a public servant and a state senator.

“He thrived on it. He loved being useful and helpful to others,” Daye said.

Daye said her father assisted many people through the years.

“And not just as a public servant,” Daye said. “He loved helping people solve their problems. He was selfless in that way.”

Daye said her father didn’t seek the spotlight.

“He did not seek power or control,” Daye said.

Although many people encouraged her father to seek higher office through the years, Daye said her father was happy where he was.

“He just liked being a state senator,” Daye said. “He just wanted to be Bob M. and help people.”

Former Natchez Mayor Darryl Grennell said Dearing was a tireless warrior for Natchez and Adams County.

“To me he was truly the example of a senator,” Grennell said. “He was a soft-spoken gentleman at times and when it was time to be aggressive, when he was fighting for something for citizens of Adams County, his whole personality would change because he was so dynamic and so hardworking for the citizens of Adams County and other areas that he represented.”

Grennell, who also served many terms as an Adams County supervisor, said Dearing helped secure funding and legislation for numerous projects through the years.

“Sen. Dearing, he helped us with so many projects in Adams County when I was on the county board and later when I became mayor,” Grennell said. “He was always helpful in terms of trying to help us to get certain things we needed for Natchez-Adams County. The thing about Sen. Dearing was anytime I called him he always answered, always. He is truly going to be missed by the community. No question about it. A great man, Sen. Dearing, that he was.”

Rep. Sam Mims, R-McComb, said he first met Bob Dearing in 2003 when Mims first ran for the Legislature. From the beginning, Mims said Dearing was kind and generous, especially when answering questions and guiding Mims through the legislative process in his first term.

“He was very kind to me when he didn’t have to be,” Mims said.

Mims said Dearing demonstrated his commitment to the region and the state.

“He loved Natchez and his community,” Mims said. “Adams County is better today because of Sen. Dearing.”

Dearing attended Natchez Public Schools and graduated from Natchez High School in 1953.

He attended Delta State Teachers College 1953-57, graduating with a bachelor of science in education.

He taught school and coached in the Natchez public schools from 1958 to 1964.

He graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1965 with masters in school administration. He was an elementary principal fro the Natchez public schools from 1965 to 1966.

He was elected to the Mississippi State Senate in 1980 and served for 36 years. He retired from the senate in 2019.